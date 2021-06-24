Jersey Shore: Jenn Harley reportedly loses business deals after latest arrest

Jenn Harley takes aim at Ronnie Magro’s new girlfriend Saffire Matos Pic credit: MTV

Jenn Harley, the ex of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has reportedly lost business deals, a key way she made money on social media, after her latest arrest.

TMZ that a rep for Bellesa, which is an adult content site that caters to women, said they cut ties with the one-time reality star after she was arrested for assaulting her new boyfriend.

However, real estate agent reps responded to the report with claims that the Belessa deal wasn’t an ongoing thing. Instead, they claim that Jenn Harley only agreed to one post so there were no actual ties to cut.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She promoted one of its adult toys on Instagram this past May for Mother’s Day.

Jenn also worked out a deal with Bentley Trike to promote their products. This is also reportedly in jeopardy and TMZ reported that this company as well has suspended their partnership.

TMZ added an amendment to their story which read that her Jenn’s team was upset at the report, which they said was false. They claimed she was never dropped by Bentley Trike either and that she hadn’t actually been paid by them either. Instead, Jenn’s reps told the outlet that the Bentley Trike deal was just a tradeoff. She would post once about the trike in exchange for the product for free.

Jenn’s troubles continue

Jenn was arrested and charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon on June 20 in Las Vegas. She allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, used the n-word, and threatened to kill him during an altercation, according to the arrest report.

This is not Jenn’s first brush with the law. In 2018, on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Harley lunged at Ronnie, but security held her back. The police investigated the incident but made no arrests.

She was previously arrested in 2018 for allegedly dragging Ronnie with a car during a fight as he attempted to exit the vehicle. At the time the Clark County District Attorney decided not to press charges against her.

The day of Jenn’s arrest Ronnie popped the question to his girlfriend

The same day that Jenn was arrested, her Jersey Shore ex popped the question to his girlfriend of one year, Saffire Matos.

Ronnie shared a photo with social media where he and Saffire kissed on the beach. An engagement ring was seen on her left hand.

A small crocheted blanket was placed atop the sand. Placed on top of the blanket was a small wooden box that contained two champagne flutes, white letters that spelled out the words “Marry Me” with rose petals scattered about, a bouquet of flowers and a black felt board where “I love you” was written in white lettering.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.