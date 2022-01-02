Jersey Shore fans think JWOWW is trying to look like Angelina Pivarnick in latest photo

Some fans think Jenni “JWOWW” Farley is starting to resemble Angelina Pivarnick. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick have had their ups and downs over the years.

Things finally seemed to be getting to a good place between them after the most recent season when they finally made amends following the drama at Angelina’s wedding.

Now, not only are the two of them on better terms, but fans even think they’re starting to look alike.

Many critics have pointed out the cosmetic work both of the ladies have had over the past couple of years and Jenni’s recent photo is no exception.

Many of her followers were blown away by how good she looked, but some couldn’t help but notice that she was starting to look like Angelina.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation critics think JWOWW is starting to look like Angelina Pivarnick

Jenni shared a post to her Instagram account where she was looking at the camera and had her hand running through her long, wavy, black hair.

She captioned the post and said, “My hand got caught in my hair… but I look cute so,”

Many followers chimed in and agreed with her, sharing heart and fire emojis.

Followers agree that JWOWW looks great. Pic credit: @emmawillishmu/@kscreven/@dritadavanzoladyboss/@natashagalkina/Instagram

Some people, however, couldn’t help but notice a stark resemblance to her costar Angelina.

One commenter wrote, “Wow your starting to look like Angelina, keep up the good work.”

Another shared similar sentiments and added, “I thought the same thing lol.”

Followers think Jenni looks like Angelina. Pic credit: @barbranpan/@adrianeelise7/Instagram

Not only did people think Jenni looked like Angelina, but they thought that both of them were starting to resemble Kim Kardashian.

One follower said they didn’t recognize Jenni and asked why she looked like Kim Kardashian.

Another noted that she was “just like Angelina” and that they both looked like the Kardashian sister.

People think JWOWW and Angelina look like Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: @groovy18237/@barbranpan/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans think Angelina Pivarnick looks like Kim Kardashian

Whether Jenni is intentionally trying to look like Angelina or not remains to be seen but for a while now, Angelina’s followers have thought she was purposely trying to look like Kim Kardashian.

In Angelina’s recent posts she’s shown off long dark hair styled very similarly to Kim Kardashian’s.

Longtime fans of Jersey Shore will recall that Angelina used to refer to herself as the “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” and it looks like she may finally be living up to the nickname.

Both Angelina and Jenni will return for Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation which is set to premiere this week.

Based on the newly released trailer for the upcoming season, fans will have an opportunity to catch up with the cast as they take on a family trip to the Florida Keys along with their families and significant others.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.