Angelina Pivarnick stuns Jersey Shore fans with her latest look as she’s ‘feeling sexy in blue’

Angelina Pivarnick stuns fans in latest photo. Pic credit: MTV

Blue may be Angelina Pivarnick’s best color as she wows Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans with her latest look.

After a brief hiatus from social media, Angelina is back and looking better than ever.

She stunned fans with her slender appearance as she posed in a sexy blue two-pieced outfit.

The getup flaunted her figure as it showed off her curves and left little to the imagination.

Angelina was clearly feeling herself as she captioned the photo, “Feeling sexy in blue 🧿💙💙💙:). Brings out my big brown eyes they say ❤️🔥”

Angelina wasn’t the only one who was feeling the new look as her followers were quick to chime in with compliments.

Jersey Shore fans are stunned by Angelina Pivarnick’s new look

Angelina was looking fierce as she posed in her blue ensemble.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her followers were quick to take note of how good she looked and didn’t hesitate to let her know in the comments.

Her Jersey Shore Family Vacation costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was one of the first to comment simply saying “Meow.”

Snooki comments on Angelina’s look. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

One fan commented that Angelina looked “stunningly gorgeous” as a second follower shared the same sentiments.

Others agreed that Angelina looked “very sexy in blue.”

And another simply wrote, “yesssss baby” alongside fire emojis.

Angelina’s followers compliment her look. Pic credit: @psychictrishsaulnier/@johnnyjr23/@bdemm88/@nikkileighlifestyle/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick possibly filmed a new reality TV show

Angelina’s latest photo came following some time away from social media. Some have speculated that she was filming a new reality TV show alongside other stars.

Thechallengeshaderoom Instagram page shared a post regarding a possible “shore” themed reality show that was in the works and Angelina was thrown into the mix.

The page shared photos of reality TV stars from different shore-related shows such as Bachelor in Paradise, Geordie Shore, Ex On The Beach and Love Island.

MTV has not released any details regarding the show or what the format might be so this has yet to be confirmed.

Upon her return, Angelina unfortunately had to spend even more time away from her husband Chris Larangeira as he tested positive for COVID-19.

His diagnosis came right before Christmas, leaving Angelina to celebrate the holiday alone with her sister. This caused speculation that Angelina and Chris were having marriage trouble again but she quickly shutdown those rumors.

Angelina and Chris will appear alongside each other when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres next month.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.