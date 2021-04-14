Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Jersey Shore fans speculate that JWOWW could be pregnant after recent video


Jenni Farley on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore fans think that Jenni “JWOWW” Farley might be pregnant after watching her latest Instagram video Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley recently got engaged to her boyfriend Zack “24” Carpinello.

The couple announced their engagement on social media and shared that Zack proposed at the top of The Empire State Building.

While many questioned Zack’s intentions at the beginning of their relationship, he has proven to Jenni that he truly cares about her and has been extremely supportive of her two children who she shares with her ex-husband Roger Mathews.

Jenni’s Jersey Shore castmates shared their approval for the engagement and congratulated the couple when they heard the news.

Now, Jersey Shore fans speculate that there may be something else worth celebrating.

Jenni posted an Instagram video recently and shared a tequila recipe with fans. She was wearing an oversized shirt, and many thought she had a “pregnancy glow.”

Fans sounded off in the comments of the video and suspected that Jenni may be pregnant.

Fans suspect that Jenni is pregnant

In the comments section of Jenni’s post, fans noted that Jenni was wearing a loose shirt, which was not typical for the type of attire she normally tends to wear.

Fans began speculating that she was pregnant and attempting to hide her belly.

Some fans came right out and accused Jenni of being pregnant.

A fan thinks JWOWW is pregnant
A fan thinks JWOWW is pregnant Pic credit: @nymami407/Instagram
A fan accuses Jenni of being pregnant
A fan accuses Jenni of being pregnant Pic credit: @mummyinluv333/Instagram

Others felt that she had a nice glow and her hair and nails were looking healthy so they assumed she could be expecting.

A fan thinks Jenni is glowing
A fan thinks Jenni is glowing Pic credit: @redhot_felipeppers/Instagram

Is Jenni actually pregnant?

Despite the number of fans who commented on Jenni’s clothes or her appearance, there were others who pointed out that she was drinking an alcoholic beverage and wouldn’t have done that type of video if she actually was pregnant.

Other Jersey Shore fans were bothered that anyone would assume she was pregnant or comment on another woman’s appearance.

In recent weeks, Jenni shared an Instagram post to encourage others to share their natural look in pictures without the use of filters or photo applications to enhance their features.

It’s quite possible that Jenni’s more casual and loose-fitting fashion choices could have more to do with her desire to appear more natural which would be in line with the message she was trying to share with fans.

While several fans theorized that Jenni could be pregnant, she has yet to confirm or deny the rumors.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

