Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley was called out for using fillers after she advised fans not to use fake filters on their photos


Jenni Farley appears on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.
Jenni Farley fans called her out about the use of face fillers in the comments section of her latest Instagram share. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been called out by fans for using fillers after she advised her followers not to use fake filters on their photographs like the one she posted on social media.

In an Instagram post dated March 21, Jenni posted a side-by-side photograph comparing her natural look to one where she applied a filter that she downloaded from a separate online app.

In the photograph on the left, Jenni was not wearing makeup.

In the image on the right, she used a filter that showed her with a full face of makeup including filled-in eyebrows, lined lips and eyes, and contoured cheekbones.

monsterscriticsreality

431 550

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

So true 👉🏼 Repost from @gaymemekween

Sorry Suz, I’m super busy!

View

Mar 22

1 0
Open
So true 👉🏼 Repost from @gaymemekween • Sorry Suz, I’m super busy!

So true 👉🏼 Repost from @gaymemekween

Sorry Suz, I’m super busy! ...

1 0

She claimed in the caption of the post that she would rather be “old and ugly” than look that enhanced.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Jenni asked her followers not to do “this crap” to their pictures and to love themselves.

Jersey Shore fans had mixed feelings about her post

One of the first to comment was her fiancé of one month, Zack Clayton, who used both a smile and rolling eyes emoji.

Jersey Shore fans seemed to be on opposite sides of the fence regarding her look.

One fan wrote, “True love, but you have endless money for the medspa and injections. Many of your followers don’t. It makes a difference in the no filter pics,”

Jenni Farley fans have spoken out about her look on Instagram.
Jenni Farley’s fans commented on her appearance in the comments section of her Instagram post. Pic credit: Instagram

Another commented, “What! Your saying don’t do this to your pics when u did all that work to your face!!!!! lmao,”

A second fan of Jenni Farley commented on her photo.
A second fan of Jenni Farley shared they couldn’t believe she was speaking about a filter when she has clearly had plastic surgery. Pic credit: Instagram

Jenni has been open about her plastic surgery procedures

The 35-year-old reality star has been open about her plastic surgery procedures.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Jenni underwent her first breast augmentation at the age of 18. Ten years later, she made her breasts larger following the birth of her first child, her daughter Meilani Mathews, in 2014.

“I’m always the one that says, ‘Do it for the right reasons. Do it because it’s like truly what you want to make yourself happy,'” she explained. “I’m 31 years old. I’m not getting any younger. I’m going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don’t, when I’m like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones.”

She continued, “I love the way I look and am totally honest and open with it. I do not want a saggy face in 30 years!”

Despite her intentions to offer advice to her followers to love themselves as they are without fake filters, it looks like many felt the message was hypocritical.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Pauly D during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Pauly DelVecchio has opened a virtual sub shop — Here’s everything we know
Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni Farley during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore: Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick finally make amends but will Jenni Farley screw it all up?
Angelina Pivarnick on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Angelina Pivarnick takes aim at Jersey Shore critic after showing off butt lift before and after photo
The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation during a confessional interview
Jersey Shore Family Vacation spoilers: Dr. Drew to the rescue – Here’s why the MTV doctor was called in
Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni Farley during an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Angelina Pivarnick calls out Jenni Farley for stiffing her on a wedding gift
Snooki sitting on a couch with a surprised face
Snooki claps back at Jersey Shore name critics
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x