Jersey Shore star Jenni Farley was called out for using fillers after she advised fans not to use fake filters on their photos

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been called out by fans for using fillers after she advised her followers not to use fake filters on their photographs like the one she posted on social media.

In an Instagram post dated March 21, Jenni posted a side-by-side photograph comparing her natural look to one where she applied a filter that she downloaded from a separate online app.

In the photograph on the left, Jenni was not wearing makeup.

In the image on the right, she used a filter that showed her with a full face of makeup including filled-in eyebrows, lined lips and eyes, and contoured cheekbones.

She claimed in the caption of the post that she would rather be “old and ugly” than look that enhanced.

Jenni asked her followers not to do “this crap” to their pictures and to love themselves.

Jersey Shore fans had mixed feelings about her post

One of the first to comment was her fiancé of one month, Zack Clayton, who used both a smile and rolling eyes emoji.

Jersey Shore fans seemed to be on opposite sides of the fence regarding her look.

One fan wrote, “True love, but you have endless money for the medspa and injections. Many of your followers don’t. It makes a difference in the no filter pics,”

Another commented, “What! Your saying don’t do this to your pics when u did all that work to your face!!!!! lmao,”

Jenni has been open about her plastic surgery procedures

The 35-year-old reality star has been open about her plastic surgery procedures.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Jenni underwent her first breast augmentation at the age of 18. Ten years later, she made her breasts larger following the birth of her first child, her daughter Meilani Mathews, in 2014.

“I’m always the one that says, ‘Do it for the right reasons. Do it because it’s like truly what you want to make yourself happy,'” she explained. “I’m 31 years old. I’m not getting any younger. I’m going to do the non-invasive surgeries and things like that to stay youthful so I don’t, when I’m like 50, 60, 70, have to do the more dramatic ones.”

She continued, “I love the way I look and am totally honest and open with it. I do not want a saggy face in 30 years!”

Despite her intentions to offer advice to her followers to love themselves as they are without fake filters, it looks like many felt the message was hypocritical.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.