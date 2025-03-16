Jersey Shore fans say Angelina Pivarnick is ‘gonna flip’ as ex-fiance appears with former MTV star

Jersey Shore fans believe Angelina Pivarnick could be upset by a recent meeting between her ex-fiance and another reality TV star.

Vinny Tortorella and Angelina broke off their engagement months ago, among other issues, after realizing a romantic connection wasn’t truly there.

Angelina felt that Tortorella might be using her to gain fame from her Jersey Shore association as he appeared in multiple episodes of the Family Vacation spin-off.

Along with that, accusations of cheating arrived from both parties, with Tortorella claiming Angelina cheated on him with multiple men.

Some of the individuals Angelina flirted with during Family Vacation episodes amid her engagement to Tortorella included reality TV star Jason Tartick and a New York Jets player, which irritated the football player’s wife.

While those instances could have been for the show, Angelina and Tortorella have since moved on with their lives, including going out with friends and maybe meeting new ones.

However, Tortorella’s latest photo had fans suggesting Angelina might not be happy seeing it.

Tortorella met up with an MTV star to see her comedy debut

Tortorella recently shared a photo of himself posing with MTV star Farrah Abraham, who appeared in Teen Mom, Ex on the Beach, and other shows.

According to Tortorella, he supported Abraham during her debut comedy show in New York City, the fellow reality TV star’s latest venture.

Abraham wore a silky purple gown for the event, and in one of her promotional posts, she promised that audience members could have a laugh and a lap dance.

“@farrahabraham Debut comedy show 🗽 She did great! Such a fun night out 💪🏻,” Tortorella wrote for the caption of his photo.

In the comment section, Tortorella also shared a popular meme photo of former UFC fighter Daniel Cormier lying in bed with his head on a pillow and smiling as he looks at a phone screen.

It’s unclear what Tortorella was trying to communicate with that meme, but he could have been sharing it to stir things up or poke fun at the situation.

Vinny Tortorella shared a popular meme as a comment on his Instagram post. Pic credit: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Fans had lots to say about Vinny’s meetup with Farrah

In the Instagram comments, fans reacted to seeing Tortorella with Abraham, including many individuals mentioning Angelina.

“I feel like Angelina is gonna flip over this post,” a commenter wrote, while another noted, “That’s a downgrade bro.”

“Oh god you guys are perfect for one another lol,” a commenter posted.

Jersey Shore fans weigh in. Pic credit: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Additional comments suggested that Angelina might “get Jelly” over seeing her ex with Abraham.

“idk oh boy setting fire to the wood,” a commenter wrote.

“Boy proving he will do ANYTHING for clout,” another individual commented.

The fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

Tortorella also tagged Abraham in the photo, and he showed his Instagram followers that she reshared his photo on her Instagram Story.

“First comedy show I’ve ever been to,” Tortorella wrote with a flexing muscle emoji on the double IG Story reshare.

Vinny Tortorella shows Farrah Abraham reshared his Instagram post with her. Pic credit: @vinnyhandsome/Instagram

He could be on to something that would help him achieve more fame. One of his initial Instagram post’s commenters suggested they would “pay billions” to watch a relationship involving Abraham and Tortorella on reality TV.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.