Jersey Shore fans call out Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino for baptism fashion fails

Jersey Shore stars Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino may not have received the memo on what to wear to their castmates’ special events.

Mike “The Situation” and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, recently had their 7-month-old daughter, Luna, baptized.

The baptism occurred on Sunday, October 20, and was celebrated at Gabriella’s Italian Steakhouse in Red Bank, New Jersey.

As one might expect, they invited their castmates, including Angelina, Vinny, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, and Deena Cortese, to attend.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio were not present for the occasion.

Fans showed no mercy regarding their feedback on several of the cast members’ fashion decisions for the milestone celebration.

The Sorrentinos comment on Luna’s baptism

The Sorrentinos are a family of five, which includes son Romeo Reign, 3, daughter Mia, 20 months, and their newborn, Luna.

This past Sunday was Luna’s baptism, with her proud parents celebrating with family and friends.

Lauren shared one of the exclusive photos from the event, which showed her in a purple midi dress holding Luna, wearing a Baby Beau & Belle white baptism gown.

“We feel incredibly blessed to have celebrated this special day for our daughter Luna Lucia. It was a beautiful occasion filled with love, laughter, and the warmth of our closest family and friends,” the couple told People in their statement.

“We cherish the memories we created and look forward to watching her grow with the values and traditions that her baptism represents,” they said.

“We can’t wait to see what the future holds for our beautiful family of five!” the couple said in their exclusive statement.

A Reddit forum post showed a photo of Mike with his castmates. From left to right below are Angelina, Snooki, Mike, Vinny, and Deena.

Fans reacted to Vinny and Angelina’s outfits at the baptism celebration

On Reddit, many commenters reacted to seeing what the various Jersey Shore cast members wore for Luna’s baptism. Several called out Vinny and Angelina’s decisions to wear what they did.

“Angelina’s outfit isn’t the best choice for a baptism, Vinny definitely looks under dressed,” one commenter wrote.

“Vinny looks like he was at the gym, threw on a sweater and went to the baptism,” another posted.

A commenter noted that they didn’t understand why the cast members “dress cheap & basic looking when they actually have money to buy nicer quality clothes that are better fitting.”

“I want to style them all so bad haha,” the commenter wrote.

Jersey Shore fans share their reactions. Pic credit: @RepresentativeArm668Reddit.com/r/jerseyshore/

Additional comments poured in on the Reddit post, including someone who wrote that they, “thought Vinny was wearing a pajama top.”

“Everything Angelina wears is giving fashion nova/shein,” another individual commented.

One of the commenters suggested that only Mike and Deena were “dressed appropriately” for that particular event, with “Deena a little informal, but it’s acceptable.”

More thoughts on attire from Jersey Shore fans. Pic credit: @RepresentativeArm668Reddit.com/r/jerseyshore/

Based on the photos, Angelina seems to be co-existing with her castmates, following the drama between her and Snooki’s stylist or her and Mike on recent episodes of the MTV spinoff show.

It’s unknown if footage from the baptism and ensuing celebration will appear on any upcoming episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Still, it wouldn’t be surprising if some aspect of the event made it to the show.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.