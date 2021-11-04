Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Lauren Sorrentino shows off jaw-dropping post-baby body

Lauren Sorrentino shows off jaw-dropping post-baby body in latest post. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino recently welcomed their first child together, Romeo Reign, this past spring.

Lauren shared the details of her pregnancy journey with her followers on social media and the couple even created an Instagram account for Romeo himself.

Lauren made it known that she did her best to take care of her body while pregnant, which included attending pilates a few times per week.

It looks like all of Lauren’s hard work has paid off as she stunned fans when she showed off her post-baby body in a recent post.

Lauren, who is currently on vacation at an unknown tropical destination along with other Jersey Shore cast members, shared a snap of herself wearing a black two-piece outfit.

The ensemble hugged her curves and showed off her washboard stomach, making it hard to believe that she just had a baby less than one year ago.

Lauren’s followers were quick to make their way to the comments section and share how amazed they were with her post-baby body.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans react to Lauren Sorrentino’s jaw-dropping post-baby body

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans were clearly impressed with the way Lauren bounced back from her pregnancy.

Many of them left complimentary messages on Lauren’s post.

One follower couldn’t believe that Lauren had even just had a baby.

A follower couldn’t believe Lauren just had a baby. Pic credit: @paige.willemsen/Instagram

Others were blown away by how “stunning” and “gorgeous” she looked.

One fan noted that she had “body for days.”

Fans are blown away by Lauren’s figure. Pic credit: @glamandglorious/@josha_a_tackett/@jerriberri30/Instagram

The comment section was filled with fire emojis and lots of people who referred to Lauren as a “hot mama.”

People are noting what a “hot mama” Lauren is. Pic credit: @bomb.com623/@sky_castill0/@oxterrilynnxo/@bahrre/Instagram

Mike and Lauren Sorrentino recently celebrated their 3 year wedding anniversary

Not only is Lauren enjoying some time away on vacation with Mike and their son, but they recently celebrated three years of wedded bliss.

Mike and Lauren both shared heartfelt messages to one another on their Instagram pages.

Lauren shared that the last three years felt like “dancing on clouds.”

Mike had a similar message and referred to their life as a “fairytale” and said the last three years were “heaven.”

Lauren’s recent post came during the couple’s vacation with some of the rest of the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

It seems as though they are starting to film for the new season but nothing official has been announced as of yet.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.