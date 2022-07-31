Jersey Shore Family Vacation has enormous rating increase

Jersey Shore Family Vacation ratings are soaring. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

The current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been full of drama.

Angelina Pivarnick continues to be at the center of it all as she deals with the fallout of issues in her marriage to Chris Larangeira.

After vacationing with another man and sharing photos of the trip with her costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, things turned for the worst.

Mike showed the photos to his castmates and told them that Chris had called him to say that Angelina had been cheating on him with two separate men. He also shared that she had leaked the infamous wedding speech that caused all of the drama within the cast.

After Mike seemed to stir the pot, the animosity between him and Angelina heated up.

This new drama may bring in even more viewers as the show has seen an enormous rise in ratings this season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation sees an enormous rise in ratings

Jersey Shore was a megahit when it originally came out over a decade ago.

The cast has become iconic in reality TV, and viewers were drawn to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation spinoff.

The series offered a glimpse into another side of the cast as they appeared alongside their significant others and children.

While views have been strong enough to carry them through five seasons of the show, the current season has seen a rise in ratings.

According to Media Traffic, the show saw its highest ratings since February of this year.

The most recent episode had an impressive 503k views compared to 340k views with the prior episode.

The show was also in the top three telecasts in the number three spot with Thursday night cable ratings.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation also holds the number one spot with MTV in its time period.

Angelina Pivarnick and Mike Sorrentino come to blows on social media

It’s unclear what exactly has been drawing viewers in, but it likely has to do with the chaos between Angelina and Mike.

It’s been so intense that new episodes have caused Angelina and Mike to go at each other on social media after watching things unfold.

Angelina has shared that she’s hurt watching how much Mike stirred the pot in the issues with her marriage. She was also unhappy that he took information from Chris and spread it to their costars without speaking to her about it to see if it was true.

Mike has accused Angelina of cheating on her husband and is sick of her playing the victim. He said that she lies about many things, and he’s had no issues calling her out because of it.

Right now, it’s not entirely clear whether Angelina and Mike will continue to be friends when all is said and done. Fans should continue tuning in to new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to see what happens next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.