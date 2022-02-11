Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast urges Angelina Pivarnick to go through with a divorce

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation encourages Angelina Pivarnick to get a divorce. Pic credit: MTV

Angelina Pivarnick has had an emotional experience so far on this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Since the first episode, she’s been contemplating a divorce from her husband Chris Larangeira.

When her costar Jenni “JWOWW” Farley asked her to name his good qualities and the reasons she stays with him, Angelina didn’t have much to say besides that he was good to her cats.

After a pet psychic spoke to Angelina’s animals, she had a lot of negative things to say about Chris which only caused Angelina to doubt her marriage even more.

Seeing her so unhappy hasn’t sat well with her costars and they all chimed in to give her advice on her current situation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast urges Angelina Pivarnick to get a divorce

As the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast sat down to eat and celebrate the “blessification” of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, they started to talk about Angelina’s experience at the pet psychic and gave their opinion on her marriage issues.

Mike was one of the first people to speak out as he offered words of wisdom on marriage and life.

He told her, “Staying in a marriage that you’re unhappy with? Time is money. Time is, you know, you’re wasting your own youth,”

Deena Cortese agreed with Mike and shared her own thoughts by saying, “But, like, do what’s best for you and you have to really get the confidence to do it because unless you have the confidence, it’s not going to happen and you’re going to sit in a loveless marriage,”

Angelina later acknowledged during a confessional interview that she didn’t want to be in a loveless marriage and that the pet psychic’s words were still rolling around in her head.

She said, “‘It sucks to hear you should not be in a loveless marriage. I agree with that, but my heart and my mind they kind of play tug-of-war with each other.”

Jenni, who has already been through a divorce, spoke from experience in telling Angelina that she needed to be happy.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi gives Angelina Pivarnick some heartfelt advice

Seeing that Angelina was visibly upset, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi decided to take her to the side and have a heartfelt conversation with her.

When Angelina asked her what she would do if it were her, Nicole encouraged her to just go through with the filing without thinking about it.

Angelina acknowledged that she felt like she knew the answers but couldn’t bring herself to make a move.

She then admitted that a part of her wanted to give things one final chance with Chris.

This recent episode comes following news that Chris had gone ahead and filed for divorce himself. Angelina has yet to publicly react to the filing.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.