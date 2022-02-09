Jersey Shore: Chris Larangeira claps back at ’nut job’ pet psychic

Chris Larangeira is not happy that a pet psychic trashed him on a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Chris Larangeira was not happy with the way things went down on a recent episode.

His estranged wife, Angelina Pivarnick, sought out a pet psychic to come to her house and do a reading. She also invited her costars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Deena Cortese to come along.

When the psychic started, she was telling Angelina that her dog was not a fan of Chris and wished he wouldn’t live with them.

She had a lot of negative things to say about him and didn’t think he and Angelina belonged together.

The pet psychic bashed Chris for what seemed like the majority of the session, and after the episode aired, he went off on social media.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Chris Larangeira claps back at ‘nut job’ pet psychic

Chris was not happy after watching the episode unfold and did not think it was right for someone to talk about him like that on national TV.

He shared a message to his Instagram story and referred to the psychic as a “nut job” and said he hoped “nobody believes anything” she was saying about him.

Chris continued to say that it was “disgusting” to watch someone “defame” him on such a public level. He also seemed to be mad at the network and couldn’t understand “how that was even allowed.”

Chris went on to defend himself by saying that he treats his pets “like my children and love them all.”

He continued, “All I’ve ever done was give my heart and soul to my entire family and at least I know my animals know that even if I’m not appreciated by others.”

Pic credit: @chris_e_piss_e/Instagram

Chris Larangeira filed for divorce form Angelina Pivarnick

Not only did Chris speak out about the way he was portrayed on the recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but news broke shortly after that he had filed for divorce from Angelina.

The news came following the past several months where the couple was trying hard to make their marriage work.

A source close to the cast recently spoke to Monsters and Critics and revealed that Chris had moved out of Angelina’s home and was refusing to go to therapy to try and fix things.

This will be the second time the couple has gone down the path to divorce as Angelina previously filed in January of 2021 before deciding to give things another chance.

It’s unknown at this time whether the couple will go through with the divorce but fans can continue to watch their marriage issues play out on the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.