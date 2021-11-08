Jersey Shore critics accuse Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of gaslighting, question his intentions

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is being accused of gaslighting Saffire Matos. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation critics are coming after Ronnie Ortiz-Magro following a recent post he shared.

Even though Ronnie shared happy news by posting to his Instagram story that he had achieved six months of sobriety, several of his followers believe he has a lot more to work on in terms of self-improvement.

It’s no secret that Ronnie has struggled with alcohol use as it has often been at the forefront of a lot of his arguments with his partners, including with his fiancee Saffire Matos.

A few months ago, the police were called when the two of them got into an alleged domestic incident but Ronnie was let off the hook eventually.

He and Saffire were able to move past their issues and made a commitment to each other, but now Ronnie is being accused of gaslighting her.

He shared an image to his Instagram story with the words, “Dating someone who understands your mental health is so important. There’s people who will make you feel terrible for things you can’t or don’t know how to control yet.”

The post did not sit well with a lot of people and several of them took to Reddit to share their disgust.

While Ronnie’s relationship with Saffire doesn’t seem to be as tumultuous as his previous relationship with Jenn Harley, the two of them are often running hot and cold with each other.

They both recently started unfollowing each other on Instagram and Saffire deleted all traces of Ronnie from her page.

After one Reddit user shared Ronnie’s post about mental health, several Reddit users thought the message was a passive-aggressive move toward Saffire and they didn’t like the way Ronnie was acting.

One critic called Ronnie a “gaslighter” and referred to his post as “foul.”

Another person felt that Ronnie needed therapy.

Others felt that Ronnie needed to focus on healing himself rather than continuing to make posts of this nature.

Saffire Matos poses without her engagement ring

As Ronnie shared his post about mental health, Saffire posted a selfie on her Instagram page and her engagement ring was nowhere to be found.

The posts regarding her and Ronnie’s engagement party have been deleted which makes it seem as though something could be going wrong between the two of them.

At this time, neither Ronnie nor Saffire have commented on their current relationship status.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.