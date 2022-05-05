Jeremy Vuolo spotted at hot LA event without Jinger Duggar as the two embrace the ‘Hollywood’ life

Jeremy Vuolo is embracing the Hollywood lifestyle. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo is living his best life in Los Angeles.

The former Counting On star was spotted at an event last week for The Shoe Surgeon’s launch party.

He was there without his wife, Jinger Duggar, which isn’t surprising. The event was full of influencers and celebrities alike, which is a different world than the Duggar daughter was exposed to in Arkansas.

Jeremy Vuolo spotted mingling with influencers

Since their move to Los Angeles in 2019, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have embraced the “Hollywood” lifestyle. She has upgraded her fashion, spending more money on clothing than she ever did while living at home with her parents.

The Sun was able to obtain photos of the event, in which Jeremy is seen talking to people and looking like he is enjoying himself.

An insider also spoke with the publication about the event and Jeremy’s attendance, saying, “It was a shock to see him there as it was full of young influencers, YouTubers, and those in the fashion circles in LA, it’s certainly a very different scene than he’s used to.”

They continued, “He was dressed casually and wearing sneakers, he didn’t appear out of place and seemed to be enjoying himself as he made the most of the event.”

Sneakers are a big deal for Jeremy and Jinger. They often show off their new kicks, and their daughters, Felicity and Evangeline, are often photographed in cute sneakers.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jinger Duggar reportedly wanted to be famous

Out of all of the Duggar siblings, Jinger Duggar was the one who wanted to be famous the most. She reportedly had big dreams for her life, and after marrying Jeremy Vuolo, those dreams came true.

While Jinger and Jeremy continue to keep up with their faith, they have relaxed on some of the rules Jim Bob Duggar had in his house. She has worn jeans, frayed cut-off jean shorts, and form-fitting clothing since moving to the West Coast.

The couple dines out frequently and even visits some spots where celebrities are known to dine. They shared a lot of their journey early on while they were filming Counting On, but since its cancellation, they have pulled back a bit and become more careful about what they post.

Jeremy Vuolo may not have brought Jinger Duggar to the event, but he certainly had a good time being there and meeting other people in the area.