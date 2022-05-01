Jinger Duggar stuns in jean jacket while posing for selfie with Jeremy Vuolo

Jinger Duggar wows in a jean jacket. Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar is the resident Duggar fashionista. She has her looks up-to-date with modern times, especially when it comes to what 20-somethings would typically wear.

She has a shoe collection like no other and often features her kicks in the photos she posts. Jeremy Vuolo is also a huge shoe fan who often shows off what he wears.

The Counting On star is wowing in a jean jacket this time, proving that even a soon-to-be pastor’s wife can honor modern fashion.

Jinger Duggar shows off jean jacket

As the first Duggar daughter to venture out and wear jeans, Jinger Duggar wearing a jean jacket isn’t too much of a surprise.

She posted a selfie with Jeremy Vuolo captioned, “Happy Sunday.”

The Counting On star looked glowing as she stood next to her husband and smiled. Jeremy was dressed more formally, but it makes sense given that he has a part in the church.

When the couple dresses down, they typically wear Nikes, shorts, and t-shirts. Often they are pictured with ballcaps to finish off the casual look.

While shopping together, they posed in the mirror, showing off their outfits. Jinger wore frayed jean shorts and a fitted white t-shirt. It was one of her most talked-about outfits in a long time.

Other notable Jinger Duggar fashion moments

While filming Counting On, Jinger Duggar and her older sister, Jana Duggar, went shopping on Rodeo Drive. It is notorious for being a great place to shop for individuals with money.

While the ladies enjoyed trying things on, there was a blazer that caught Jinger’s eye. It was $300, and she purchased it almost without a second thought. The commentary from other family members was hysterical when they found out how much she paid for one piece of clothing. Since then, there’s been a few occasions where Jinger has been spotted wearing the blazer.

Earlier this year, Jinger stunned in a bridesmaid dress she wore for her friend’s wedding. It had spaghetti straps and showed off her shoulders, something that wouldn’t have happened if she was living back in Arkansas.

Jinger Duggar has evolved since leaving the big house and moving off to Texas before landing in California. She lightened her hair, changed up her wardrobe, and grew her collection of shoes. Jinger is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to fashion, and in the Duggar family, she is the queen.