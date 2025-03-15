Jeremy and Audrey Roloff respond to Matt’s ‘super unreasonable’ farm deal: ‘Fought as hard as we could’

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff is speaking out about her and Jeremy‘s feelings about Matt Roloff’s handling of selling Roloff Farms.

The future of Roloff Farms was a topic of contention for years.

Matt Roloff came under fire for not leaving the farm to his children, Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob.

Twin brothers Jeremy and Zach were most interested in taking over the farm once Matt hung up his hat, but neither of them was able to negotiate a deal with their dad.

Although Jeremy, Zach, and Matt’s Roloff Farm negotiations took place years ago, LPBW fans are still curious about what went down.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

And while Jeremy and Audrey stopped filming reality TV years ago, they still entertain questions about the show from time to time.

Audrey opens up about Matt Roloff being ‘super unreasonable’

Recently, Audrey returned to Instagram following a social media hiatus and conducted a Q&A in her Stories.

One question came from a follower who asked whether she and Jeremy wish they had “fought harder” for the childhood farm property.

“I feel like we fought as hard as we could for it at the time,” Audrey admitted, speaking on her and Jeremy’s behalf.

She added that, in the end, everything “panned out like it was supposed to be.”

Audrey shared photos of herself and Jeremy on Roloff Farms to answer questions in her Q&A. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Another one of Audrey’s Instagram followers asked whether Matt was “super unreasonable” in the way he handled the farm deal.

Audrey made it clear that the LPBW viewer was lacking context and used a quote to convey her and Jeremy’s situation.

“Money doesn’t ruin families, like land can,” she wrote.

Despite the tension it created, Audrey said that not getting the farm was destiny.

“We believe we are where we’re supposed to be and it all happened how it was supposed to happen,” Audrey responded. “We are at peace with the outcome and the people.”

Matt claimed he ‘never said’ his kids would inherit Roloff Farms

Like Zach and Jeremy, most LPBW viewers were under the impression that Matt was going to leave the farm to his kids, but he claimed that wasn’t the case.

During an episode of LPBW, Matt said of Roloff Farms, “I never said anybody would inherit it.”

“I always said that, hopefully, we could keep this as a legacy,” Matt continued. “That made a giant assumption, which was my fault.”

Matt’s view about the farm caused a major feud between him and his son, Zach, which played out on LPBW in recent seasons.

After their tensions aired on LPBW, Zach admitted that he regretted it going public.

In response to an Instagram follower’s comment, Zach wrote that he was “not okay” with his and Matt’s disagreement airing on national television.

Since the volatile farm negotiations, it appears that Matt’s relationships with his sons remain distant.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.