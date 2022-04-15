Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann share wedding teaser video

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann have been married less than a month. Pic credit: @jerduggar/Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann tied the knot in March.

Their wedding was pretty big and reminiscent of earlier Duggar weddings.

They shared photos immediately following their big day, but the wedding video is still being worked on.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann share wedding sneak peek

On Instagram, the newlyweds shared a sneak peek from their wedding. It wasn’t long, but just long enough to get followers interested.

Hannah finally updated her name to Hannah Duggar on the social media platform from her maiden name of Wissmann.

The post was captioned, “‘And this I pray, that your love may abound yet more and more… unto the glory and praise of God.’

Philippians 1:9&11″

Jeremiah’s sister, Jill Duggar, was the only Duggar family member to comment on the video. She also mentioned Hannah’s name change.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill said, “Gorgeous!! Love it! Also love seeing your new name. 🤗”

Pic credit: @hannah.duggar/Instagram

What was Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s wedding like?

While it was supposed to be a private event, the link to the stream was made public on various platforms, which is how some of the details were learned.

Many of Jeremiah Duggar’s siblings were in attendance. His groomsmen were his brothers Joseph, Jedidiah, James, and Jason. They played a big role in the ceremony.

Kendra Caldwell was spotted in the pews, looking heavily pregnant. She and Joseph Duggar appear to be expecting their fourth child, putting them with four under four.

Hannah Wissmann used her sisters as her bridesmaids. They also threw her a bridal shower in Nebraska, which was attended by Michelle Duggar and the younger Duggar sisters. A few weeks later, another one was thrown in Arkansas, where the rest of the family celebrated Hannah.

Jeremiah is roughly a year behind his twin brother Jedidiah in the relationship department. Jed married Katelyn Nakatsu in April 2021, and they are expecting their first child any day now. If Jer follows in his brother’s footsteps, a pregnancy announcement should come at some point over the summer.

The couple hopes to keep fans updated on their lives through YouTube, much like some of the other siblings. Jeremiah and Hannah set up their own YouTube account, which is likely where the whole wedding video will be viewed. They have just over 1,000 subscribers, and no content has been added yet.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann are enjoying their life as newlyweds and keeping a low profile on social media for now.