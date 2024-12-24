Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann expecting third baby

Another Duggar grandchild is on the way!

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann shared a special announcement before the Christmas holiday.

The couple is expecting their third child — another baby girl.

Their first daughter, Brynley, will celebrate her second birthday on Christmas Day, and their second daughter, Brielle, will turn one in February.

We suspect the couple will continue to use “B” names. Aside from Josh and Anna Duggar, they are the only ones with a same-letter bunch.

With another little one on the way, they are quickly catching up to some of Jeremiah’s other siblings.

When is Hannah Wissmann due?

The announcement shared by the couple says Hannah Wissmann is due late next spring.

She is likely due around the middle or end of May, which would put her just a few weeks shy of halfway through her pregnancy. Since they already know the sex of the baby, we suspect that she is around 18 or 19 weeks pregnant.

What Duggar grandchild number will Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s daughter be?

Heading into 2025, three other grandchildren are already ahead of Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann’s daughter.

Jedidiah Duggar (Jeremiah’s twin) and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, are expecting twin girls on January 19. They are unlikely to make it that far, but they recently revealed that their daughters will be grandchildren numbers 34 and 35.

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are also expecting their third child. They have not revealed their baby’s gender publicly, though we suspect it will be shared in a podcast episode. Baby Vuolo will be grandchild 36.

Jeremiah and Hannah’s baby will bring the total to 37, but we suspect Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar could hit 40 before the end of 2025. There are two newlywed couples, and we expect to hear from Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann next.

The Duggar women typically wait until they are into their second trimester to announce they are expecting.

At least two Duggar couples have chosen not to announce they are expecting or when their children are born. Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell had their fourth child, Justus, without saying a word. Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson welcomed two children, Daisy and Ezra, without making it public.

2025 will likely be another baby boom year for the Duggar family. 2019 welcomed several grandchildren for Jim Bob and Michelle, and everything seems to be on pace to match that.

