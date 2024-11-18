Jennifer Pedranti talks off-camera moment where cast agreed Tamra Judge’s antics were ‘too dark, too toxic’

Jennifer “Jenn” Pedranti is spilling some tea about The Real Housewives of Orange County as viewers continue their outrage over Tamra Judge’s behavior.

Jenn has felt the brunt of Tamra’s attacks since her first season on the show, and not much has changed in her second season.

The mom of five recently chatted with someone else who knows about Tamra’s antics all too well.

During an appearance on Vicki Gunvalson’s podcast, Jenn confessed that several cast members admitted that Tamra had gone too far this season.

The moment occurred off-camera during the tumultuous cast trip to London, where Tamra set her sights on Shannon Beador.

That was the point when some of the women agreed that Tamra’s behavior had become “too dark” and “too toxic.”

RHOC viewers won’t argue that sentiment. They’ve called out the blonde beauty all season, with some urging the network to fire her from the show.

Jennifer Pedranti and the RHOC cast discussed Tamra Judge’s ‘dark’ and toxic behavior off-camera

Jenn and Vicki slammed Tamra during their chat on the My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast as they dished about the dramatic season.

Jenn confessed that viewers weren’t the only ones who felt Tamra took things too far this season; her castmates also shared similar sentiments.

“When we wrapped in London, me and Gina and Emily and Katie were back in our room… off-camera, everybody was like, ‘It’s too much. We have a new low. It’s too dark. It’s too toxic,'” shared Jenn.

However, the problem is that people, including her new best friend Heather Dubrow, are seemingly afraid to confront Tamra in person.

We saw the moment Jenn dragged Tamra after learning she had fiance Ryan Boyajian investigate.

At one point, Jenn hinted that Heather and Tamra weren’t real friends, but the brunette beauty instantly shut that down and defended her friendship with Tamra.

Are the women afraid to confront Tamra?

While Heather has been vocal about her tight friendship with Tamra, it seems she has a different opinion off-camera.

Jenn noted that they’ve discussed how much the controversial RHOC star is great for the show because she knows how to move storylines along by saying things that others are scared to say.

However, they also agree that she takes things too far.

“Heather and I have even had these conversations — that Tamra is great for the show, but it’s getting a little too much,” shared Jenn.

She continued, “But when we all sit in front of Tamra and you try to bring this up… everyone backs off a little bit, and I think that’s why it never changes.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c.