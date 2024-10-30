RHOC fans shade Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow after they dress up as each other for Halloween

The Real Housewives of Orange County stars Tamra Judge and Heather Dubrow have found themselves on the outs with their co-stars throughout Season 18.

As their friendship has strengthened, questions have arisen about their closeness and whether they’re strategically playing nice with each other.

With just one more episode remaining this season before we reach the reunion, the pair took to Instagram to reveal they are still hanging out despite filming being over.

Maybe it’s their way of saying, “Look, we’re really friends,” or they may just be having fun.

Either way, they shared their Halloween looks, and fans went off in the comments section about it.

Tamra, who faces an uphill battle at the reunion to secure her place on the show, shared photos of the pair dressed as each other.

Take a look for yourself below.

Truthfully, it doesn’t look like much effort went into either costume, so we’re inclined to believe this is merely a post from Tamra to rile up the audience one more time before the season finale.

Tamra knows how to get fans talking

If that was the intent, it worked.

“I’m done with the both of them,” one fan declared.

Fans are over Tamra and Heather. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

While Tamra has been on the outs with fans all season long, Heather only recently fell into that category after turning her back on Shannon Beador during the London cast trip.

Heather implied that Shannon was telling her to keep quiet about certain things she told her but then questioned if Shannon had already told her fellow cast members the same story.

It’s been a lot.

“Which one is Oz and which one is empic?” another fan wrote, clearly poking fun at the number of Bravolebrities using the drug for weight loss.

“Ya… can’t tell you apart since you apart since you’re both two-faced now,” another viewer complained.

Another fan wondered when Tamra and Heather became friends.

“Oh darlings, we can definitely tell the 2 witches apart.”

Tamra and Heather are losing fans. Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

“I woke up in an alternate universe,” another RHOC viewer grumbled.

“Heather has certainly lowered her standards.”

Tamra and Heather have a lot to answer for at the reunion

Now that Heather and Tamra have become a one-two punch against naysayers, seeing how they fare at the reunion will be interesting.

They will both probably be held accountable for their actions this season, but many of their cast members will be in a similar situation.

The risk facing RHOC is that the cast could become too toxic to continue, much like The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is currently facing a potential reboot.

One thing’s for sure: Tamra and Heather have lost a lot of fans.

What are your thoughts on these costumes? Are you buying Tamra and Heather’s friendship?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.