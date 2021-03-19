Jennifer Aydin spills the tea on her costars, names Jackie Goldschneider as the person who brags most about money

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin dishes on her castmates, including picking Jackie as the Housewife who brags the most about money. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin seems to have no problem calling it as she sees it when it comes to her RHONJ castmates.

Fans may recall the Season 10 reunion when Jennifer infamously accused co-star Melissa Gorga of being too “self-absorbed” to seriously consider freezing her eggs in the hopes of having another child.

“In this situation, and knowing her, I call bulls**t,” Jennifer said at the time. Needless to say, she created serious ripples in her friendship with Melissa that managed to leak into Season 11.

Thankfully, the two ladies have managed to make peace — at least for now.

During a recent game of Go Deep into Being Shallow in a segment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Jennifer got another chance to call out her castmates by selecting which co-star best describes Andy’s statements.

Jennifer calls out her co-stars

In a series of rapid fire questions, Jennifer answered a few hot questions about her RHONJ co-stars.

“Okay, who’s the most label obsessed of this [RHONJ] group?” Andy asked.

“Aside from me?” Jennifer jokingly asked in response. “I would say Melissa [Gorga].”

When asked which RHONJ lady takes the longest amount of time to get ready, Jennifer selected her friend, Teresa Giudice.

Andy then followed up with a question poking fun at Jennifer’s jab of Melissa being “self-absorbed.”

“Besides Melissa, who’s guiltiest of checking themselves out in the mirror too much?” he asked.

“Oh god, I would say probably Margaret [Josephs],” Jennifer responded.

Jennifer says Jackie cares most about what RHONJ fans think, calls her out for bragging about money

Andy then asked Jennifer to identify which of her castmates cared the most about what RHONJ fans thought of them.

Jennifer paused for a moment before responding that that title would go to Jackie Goldschneider.

And it didn’t stop there. Jennifer also selected Jackie as the RHONJ Housewife who’d be the least likely to post a makeup-free selfie to social media.

Finally, Andy asked, “Who’s guiltiest of bragging about money?”

“Again, I can’t pick me?” She asked. “I guess Jackie. Yes, she’s the richest Housewife. So, more power to ya babe!”

Ending on high note, Andy asked Jennifer who her husband, Bill Aydin, liked the most out of the RHONJ husbands.

“I think he enjoys Joe Gorga. He thinks he’s entertaining,” she answered with a grin.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesday’s at 9/8c on Bravo.