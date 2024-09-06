Jennifer Aydin slams ‘sad’ Tamra Judge after meltdown: ‘How bout stop being mean?’

Jennifer Aydin and Tamra Judge have been feuding over the last few months.

The feud has been one-sided because Tamra has used her podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, to spew hate about the Real Housewives of New Jersey star.

Tamra took issue with Jennifer and her fight with Danielle Cabral, with the Real Housewives of Orange County star conceding that Jennifer should not have made fun of Danielle’s husband on camera.

“She’s just a nasty human being. That’s one woman on that show I despise. Despise,” Tamra said last month.

“I mean there’s a reason why her husband sleeps in the pool house,” she added.

Tamra has been heavily criticized throughout RHOC Season 18 for not supporting her friend, Shannon Beador, in the aftermath of her DUI arrest.

Instead of being there for Shannon, Tamra has made ridiculous comments about her sobriety and feigns ignorance when she’s called out for it.

Tamra is feeling the heat after some ridiculous comments

The tide has turned on Tamra. Big time, to the point that we’re not even sure she’ll be on the show much longer.

Either way, many people believe that Tamra uses her podcast to discuss Bravolebrities and their loved ones but she doesn’t like it when anyone mentions her family.

Case in point: Vicki Gunvalson recently told Tamra she should leave reality TV behind to try to salvage her relationship with her daughter, Sidney.

Tamra reacted with tears and a meltdown, begging Vicki to leave her family alone.

With viewers not siding with Tamra because everyone else’s drama is fair game to her, Jennifer entered the chat with a message on X.

In the comments section of a video of Tamra melting down, Jennifer conceded that her enemies’ situation is both “sad” and “ironic.”

Jennifer comes in hot for Tamra. Pic credit: @JenniferAydin/X

Jennifer believes Tamra goes after people

“You can’t go after people the way she does & then not expect people to retaliate,” Jennifer tweeted. “People will take what they think your weakness is and hit you where it hurts.”

“She should know this best. How bout stop being mean?” she added.

It’s a valid point, but one we’re not sure Tamra will take on board because she has started coming for Jennifer unprovoked in the past.

Her issues with Jennifer aren’t surprising when you consider that Tamra hates her BFF, Teresa Giudice, and can’t stop talking about her.

RHONJ is one of the most talked-about shows in the Real Housewives franchise, so discussing cast members on podcasts will generate headlines and attract more listeners.

We’ll eagerly await Tamra’s response because we’re sure it will be wild.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.