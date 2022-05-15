Jennifer Aydin recovers large yellow stone from her wedding ring after losing it on the dance floor

Jennifer Aydin lost a very expensive stone from her wedding ring. Pic credit: Bravo

Jennifer Aydin loves her jewelry and has always showcased her elaborate pieces on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Her family has been in the jewelry business for nearly four decades since her father opened a jewelry store on Long Island.

Jennifer’s brother, Michael, owned and operated another family jewelry store, John Michaels Jewelry until the store closed in May of 2020 after failing to survive the pandemic.

But Jennifer is still a jewelry maven, and recently had a scare when she lost the stone out of her wedding ring. She took to Instagram to celebrate when she found the massive radiant-cut yellow stone the next day.

Jennifer was ‘praying’ she would find the stone

Jennifer was out celebrating her 45th birthday last weekend at the Venetian, the banquet hall in Garfield, NJ. She must have really been partying hard because she noticed shortly after that the center stone was missing from the ring she was wearing.

The ring was given to her by her husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Bill Aydin, in August of 2020 in celebration of their 18th wedding anniversary. Bill proposed for a second time at a lavish dinner that their daughter, Olivia, set up.

The ring is a cushion-cut setting with an epic 9-carat canary yellow diamond and is estimated to be worth at least $300K. Wow! Fancy yellow gems of this size are very rare and come along with a price tag to match. Circling the giant center stone is a traditional white diamond halo accompanied by a hidden halo, adding sparkle from all angles.

So when the stone was missing, Jennifer immediately leaped into action to find it. Determined to get her jewel back, Jennifer and her brother went back to the venue the following day, which she documented on her Instagram story, “On my way to the Venetian to look for my stone! Praying to St. Anthony.” St. Anthony is the Patron Saint of Lost Items.

Luckily for Jennifer, she was able to get into the Venetian early in the morning, and there in the middle of the dance floor was the missing yellow stone, which was noticed by her brother. She posted, “We found the diamond that fell out last night at my party! Came back to the Venetian this morning and it was on the floor – right smack in the middle of the dance floor!!!” She called it a miracle and said the jewel was being kept safe in a deposit box until it can be remounted.

This was not the first thing the Aydins lost this year

Back in April, Bill’s 2016 Ferrari California was stolen from their home in Paramus, NJ. The car was valued at nearly $200K and was frequently featured on episodes of RHONJ.

Jennifer said that Bill forgot to lock the doors of his BMW in their driveway before the couple left for Miami, and she suspects the thieves looked inside and used the garage door opener that let them in. The thieves also went into the home and left just barely missing the arrival of Aydin’s son, 17-year-old Justin.

The car was later recovered in Newark, NJ, abandoned in a hotel parking lot. The perpetrators must have found out the car was famous! The thieves have never been apprehended.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.