RHONJ Spoilers: Jennifer Aydin’s husband Bill finally proposes after 18 years of marriage

Jennifer Aydin will be shocked her husband Bill finally proposes to her after 18 years of marriage. Pic credit: Bravo

Jennifer Aydin will hardly be able to contain her shock after her husband, Bill Aydin, finally proposes after 18 years of marriage and five children during an upcoming scene on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The couple were seen seated together in a quick clip from the mid-season trailer for the Bravo series.

Bill got down on one knee and opened up a black ring box, showing his wife a massive diamond ring. From what can be seen in the quick clip, the ring is a square-cut yellow diamond with smaller diamonds encircling the center stone.

Jennifer was stunned as he husband knelt in front of her and presented her the stunning piece of jewelery.

“No freaking way,” she said after Bill asked her to marry him.

This was in stark difference to the original way the couple sealed their love for one another back in 2002.

Jennifer’s engagement story

“Instead of proposing with a ring, I was given a cross to signify the engagement,” Jennifer said of when Bill initially expressed his intentions toward his then-girlfriend in a September 2019 Instagram post.

She explained how their union came to be, without an official proposal accompanied by a ring.

“My husband never proposed to me! We met at my [brother-in-law James Aydin’s] wedding in L.A. the Sunday before Labor Day 2001 and on our second date (after talking on the phone for 6 weeks) he simply said to me, ‘You know you’re going to be my wife, right?'” Jennifer wrote.

She claimed she was so smitten by his words that she immediately accepted his proposal. The couple was married the exact same day, the Sunday before Labor Day, 2002.

Jennifer has a diamond ring, but not one via a traditional proposal

Jennifer does have a stunning diamond ring that she pairs with a wide diamond eternity band.

This was gifted to her a few months before her wedding day.

When people would ask her where her ring was, Bill would tell them that both his dad and Jennifer’s dad were jewelers.

“It’s not the most important thing, we are!” he would answer.

In an Instagram post shared on March 30, Jennifer further let her followers in on details surrounding the couple’s relationship and her husband’s busy schedule as a plastic surgeon.

“Bill has never come pumpkin picking with us. He doesn’t come to the kid’s birthday parties. If I waited for his schedule, we would never get things done and I always try to make sure that my kids were included in all activities. I didn’t want to ever deprive them because of his schedule, so I learned how to do things on my own, and with my mother and siblings for help. What does all of this cost? How about a meal? It’s the least he can do. Post rant over…at least for today!” she penned.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.