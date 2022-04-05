RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin’s stolen Ferrari has been found, but the thieves are still on the loose

Jennifer Aydin shares an update on the stolen Ferrari. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin has some good news to report after sharing on social media that her husband, Bill Aydin’s Ferrari, had been stolen.

The car was found abandoned in a parking lot, but the thieves are still on the loose. Jennifer has been sharing videos from her home camera footage of the scary ordeal that occurred at her home on Sunday night.

Jennifer and Bill were away on vacation at the time, but her parents and kids were at home during the robbery. Jennifer quickly took to social media and pleaded with people to help in their search for the missing vehicle.

Jennifer Aydin confirms stolen Ferrari has been recovered

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been posting a lot about the stolen Ferrari, and it seems the thieves got spooked because they eventually abandoned the vehicle.

Jennifer shared an update hours ago and noted that the car had been found. She didn’t have more details to share, but she thanked everyone on social media who helped get the word out about the stolen vehicle.

“Thank you to the authorities and all the fans and friends who used their outlet and networks to help find this car,” wrote Jennifer in her Instagram story.

Hours later, she shared another update after returning home with her husband.

“Home sweet home! Thank you to Officer Pete from @wolfpackprivatesecurity for guarding my house and keeping my kids feeling safe!” she wrote.

“The car has been found, abandoned in a hotel parking lot in Irvington,” the Bravo Housewife continued. “Thank you to all the friends and fans that used their outlets to bring the heat onto these perpetrators, which have not been found yet. Grateful that my family is safe- that’s the most important thing.”

Jennifer Aydin puts the spotlight on thieves who stole her Ferrari

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared another Instagram post showing another video of the thieves in action in hopes that someone may identify them.

The mom-of-five said the perpetrators appear to be kids and noted that she wanted to put them on blast while she doubts anything serious will happen to them if caught.

“It scares me to think of the direction the world is going toward- crime and theft in a society where there’s barely consequences for people’s actions cause everyone’s afraid, including me,” wrote Jennifer.

“So I put these f**kers on blast- because even if they’re caught, nothing serious will happen to them- and it’s the least I can do- they did take our sneakers- A**holes!” she added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.