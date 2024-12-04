Jennifer Aydin names ‘messy’ Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards for RHUGT dream cast

Jennifer Aydin has a lot of time on her hands now that The Real Housewives of New Jersey is allegedly getting a reboot, but does she have her eyes set on another TV stint?

That could be the case, as the brunette beauty recently talked about The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip.

The spinoff features a select group of women from various franchises enjoying an exotic vacation, and we’re due for another season.

However, it’s uncertain whether we’ll get more seasons after the scandal involving Brandi Glanville and Caroline Manzo during the Morocco trip, which has yet to air.

If the show films another season, Jennifer is one to consider, and she already has a list of Housewives she would want to join her on the luxurious getaway.

Two of her picks were Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards, both of whom she called “messy” for different reasons.

However, while Jennifer was being shady, she was getting humbled in the comments.

Jennifer Aydin wants ‘messy’ Denise Richards on her RHUGT dream cast

Jennifer had a chat with the host of Virtual RealitTea, and she was asked to name her dream cast to join her if she was cast on RHUGT.

The brunette beauty first named the always-entertaining Mary Cosby from Salt Lake City because she “tells it like it is.”

She also added former Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett, noting, “I love a shady Housewife…she’s like a mic dropper.”

Candiace recently welcomed a baby boy and likely won’t leave him behind for a getaway or anything soon, but Jennifer had a few other options.

She named Chanel Ayan, claiming the Dubai Housewife is authentic and funny, and Chanel’s castmate, newbie Taleen Marie.

“I think Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards would be really good,” added Jennifer.

“I really think they’d be good because they’re both messy, one in their behavior and one in their wardrobe.”

When asked which RHOBH alum was messy in their wardrobe, Jennifer remained coy but likely referred to Denise’s upside-down jacket moment from Season 13.

Bravo fans have no interest in seeing Jennifer back on TV

A clip from Jennifer’s chat was posted on Instagram; as you can imagine, people are going in on the RHONJ star.

“Sorry honey you’re never going to be on a girls trip. Good luck with getting back on tv,” exclaimed a commenter.

“You won’t be seeing her on Bravo ever again,” added someone else.

An Instagram user commented on Jennifer’s RHUGT remarks: “Lisa Rinna would eat you alive and so would Candace.”

“You are old news, Bye,” someone said.

Another added, “Oh, Lord, go away! So cringe.”

Would you like to see Jennifer and her dream cast on RHUGT?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.