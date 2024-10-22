Jennifer Aydin drags Tamra Judge for starting feud: ‘You are trash and a half, honey’

Tamra Judge had a rough year.

She’s slammed many Bravolebrities on her Two Ts In A Pod podcast and even come for many of her co-stars on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

It’s been a lot, but she met her match in The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin, who responded to all her hate-filled messages with sass.

Jennifer’s problem with Tamra is that she acts innocent when people respond to her actions.

Jennifer opened up about her feud with Tamra in a new interview on My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.

The longtime RHONJ star admitted that she found Tamra “entertaining before she had the thirsty comeback.”

Tamra was famously let go from RHOC after Season 14.

After fan demands, she was brought back for Season 17 and has been causing mayhem ever since.

Jennifer enjoyed Tamra during her initial RHOC stint

“When she didn’t have to work for her check, she was good,” Jennifer conceded before calling Tamra’s comeback an “epic fail.”

Vicki Gunvalson interjected that her former friend is “out to hurt people.”

“Guess what? I don’t even know her and I never would have even said anything if she hadn’t started with me,” Jennifer asserted.

Jennifer noted that Tamra’s comments came “out of nowhere.”

“You are trash and a half, honey,” Jennifer continued.

It is one of the most surprising Bravo feuds of the year, but Tamra has made it her mission to trash Bravolebrities on her podcast, so it makes sense that Jennifer would respond.

While we doubt they’d ever appear on the same show together, the only way to have them hash out their differences is to have them together as part of an event at Bravo Con.

Jennifer and Tamra would be great on House of Villains together

There is a slight possibility they could appear on House of Villains, where they would be given the platform to speak about their issues once and for all.

However, something tells us that Tamra will try to distance herself from the “villain” title before she returns to reality TV.

The controversial personality recently revealed that she’s struggling with the backlash she’s received this season on RHOC.

We should get more clarity when the RHOC Season 18 reunion airs because we expect her to apologize for her actions.

As for Jennifer, she’s currently on the chopping block as RHONJ producers attempt to revitalize the show after a disappointing season.

However, a decision on RHONJ’s future isn’t expected until 2025.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is on hiatus. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock. The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.