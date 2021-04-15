Jennifer Aydin didn’t call out her co-stars during her first season, says ‘I just wanted everybody to like me’

Jennifer Aydin wanted the Jersey cast to like her when she first joined the show. Pic credit:Bravo

Jennifer Aydin is one of the most outspoken cast members on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but that wasn’t always the case.

The mom-of-five was more reserved with her opinion when she first joined the show but, oh how things have changed. These days Jennifer is the person who says what everyone else is thinking and it often rubs people the wrong way.

But it’s not just the RHONJ cast that gets annoyed with the brunette beauty for not knowing when to bite her tongue.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She gets a fair bit of backlash from fans of the show as well. But whether you like her or hate her, this RHONJ star knows how to keep things interesting.

Jennifer Aydin wanted her castmates to like her

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a recent guest on Real-ity’s Dish, and Jennifer brought it way back to the beginning.

The 43-year-old admitted that she was a fan of the show before becoming a full-time cast member.

And she also explained why she kept her opinions to herself during her freshman season.

“It’s actually very interesting because coming into the show for me, I was a viewer of the show,” said Jennifer. “I am a fan of the franchise so I knew what to expect.”

She continued, “But there was almost like this very fine line between being a fan and now being their equal partners…I wasn’t that comfortable in the beginning calling them out on things because I just wanted everybody to like me.”

“And looking back… everything I was doing in the beginning for the girls was initially to get them to like me,” she said.

The RHONJ cast was not impressed with Jennifer

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued to dish about her first season on the show, confessing that the things she got backlash for were done to impress her costars.

“You know, me talking about my house. Whatever everybody deemed as bragging — putting out a full spread or getting the bouncy castle for all the kids that were coming to my house. All of that was to get them to like me because I was coming in as a fan of the show.”

That plan failed terribly. And instead, Jennifer got tons of backlash from both fans and her castmates for constantly bragging about money.

However, the three-season cast member has since opted for a different approach.

And during the interview, Jennifer explained why she finally decided to do things differently.

“Once it clicked to me that, ‘you know what I’m not a subordinate here, I am their equal.’ I need to be able to state my opinion and be firm about it because that’s really who I am in real life.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.