RHONJ: Jennifer Aydin explains why she doesn’t like her Season 11 tagline

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin is not too pleased with her Season 11 tagline.

Over the past three years the mom-of-five has made no secret of the fact that she loves to spend money.

Last season Jennifer even got herself in trouble for bashing Jackie Goldschneider’s spending habits.

The RHONJ star was not impressed that Jackie served pizza at her kid’s birthday party.

And she called her castmate cheap for not going all out for the celebration.

Some of Jennifer’s castmates have voiced that the three-season star is obsessed with money.

Unfortunately, her Season 11 tagline is certainly not helping her to shed that image.

Jennifer Aydin is not too happy with her Season 11 tagline

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star recently talked about her disappointment with her current tagline.

Jennifer recorded two taglines for the show, but she thought that the other had made the final cut.

She recently spoke with Showbiz Cheat Sheet and explained what occurred.

“I recorded two taglines. One of them, the first one that got leaked, ‘I’m the rock of my family, I just happened to be a diamond.’ I thought that was it,” admitted Jennifer.

She continued, “It’s funny because the next day people were calling me saying the same thing to me, ‘I love your tagline.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I love it too. I’m so glad they picked this one.’”

However, when Bravo officially released the taglines for the show, it wasn’t the one that Jennifer had hoped.

For the record, Jennifer’s Season 11 tagline states, “Whoever says money can’t buy happiness, clearly doesn’t have my credit limit.”

The problem is that the New Jersey Housewife is now trying to focus less on money.

Jennifer Aydin says it’s not about money

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star explained why the tagline no longer represents her.

Jennifer noted that her life is about more than just money and material things, and she wants fans to see a different side of her.

“I’m so over the money thing. We’ve all established, I’m not the richest housewives… I don’t care. It’s not about the money with me. And that’s what I think is going to be so great for me this season,” noted the RHONJ star.

She also explained that viewers will see another aspect of who she is during the season.

“You’re going to see so much more of my real personality,” confessed the 43-year-old.

” At the end of the day, I love my material things but that’s all they are to me, they’re material things. They could be here today, gone tomorrow, I really don’t give a sh**. I have my five children, who are my tribe, and the rest is all just playthings,” said Jennifer.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.