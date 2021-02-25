Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Jennifer Aydin wants viewers to see more of her personality this season, says ‘it’s not all about the money’


RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin wants RHONJ fans to see more of her personality this season. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is underway and just as fans have come to expect, this season promises to be just as dramatic as the last.

RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin recently dropped by The Rumour Mill podcast for a chat with hosts Spencer and Abby where she dished on what to expect throughout the season, as well as the impact that sharing her personal life on television has had on her and her family.

Jennifer worries that her family may be judged for airing their ‘dirty laundry’

During her chat with Spencer and Abby, Jennifer indicated that she was worried about what would be shown when the new season aired.

“I’m a little nervous about things, you know, that has to do with my own personal storyline,” she shared.

monsterscriticsreality

228 282

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

It’s no longer Canada! 🇨🇦 and the answer might surprise you! Where the new #Bachelorette ...

View

Feb 25

3 3
Open
It’s no longer Canada! 🇨🇦 and the answer might surprise you! Where the new #Bachelorette will take place (and, yes, it’s still on as of now). 🤪🌹 (📸Pic credit: ABC) . . . . . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #realitytv #realitysteve #thebachelorette #katiethurston

It’s no longer Canada! 🇨🇦 and the answer might surprise you! Where the new #Bachelorette will take place (and, yes, it’s still on as of now). 🤪🌹
(📸Pic credit: ABC)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers #realitytv #realitysteve #thebachelorette #katiethurston ...

3 3

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

If you haven’t watched, your last warning to save yourself before it’s too late.
#MAFS ...

View

Feb 25

4 2
Open
If you haven’t watched, your last warning to save yourself before it’s too late. #MAFS #MarriedatFirstSight

If you haven’t watched, your last warning to save yourself before it’s too late.
#MAFS #MarriedatFirstSight ...

4 2

monsterscriticsreality

Larsa Pippen hasn’t ruled out a joining the #RHOM. What we know at link in bio. Would you like to ...

View

Feb 24

4 0
Open
Larsa Pippen hasn’t ruled out a joining the #RHOM. What we know at link in bio. Would you like to see Larsa return for RHOM’s 4th season? (📸Pic credit: E!) . . . . . . . . #Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #larsapippen #andycohen

Larsa Pippen hasn’t ruled out a joining the #RHOM. What we know at link in bio. Would you like to see Larsa return for RHOM’s 4th season?
(📸Pic credit: E!)
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
#Bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #larsapippen #andycohen ...

4 0

Jennifer then delved into why she’s nervous about her family’s portrayal in the new season.

“I’m nervous on how my family’s going to react,” she said. “So, me, personally, I’m all about sharing it all. I feel like that’s my gift. But not everybody’s like that. And, culturally, coming from a Middle Eastern background, we don’t like to air our dirty laundry.”

Jennifer then talked about how she’s often more comfortable opening up her life on social media with her “American people” than she is with her “cultural people” because they’re more judgmental.

“I feel like, you know, I’m already very candid with my life before I was on the show. So, I don’t really see necessary – like, I don’t feel it’s necessary to alter [it] just cause the cameras are rolling,” she shared.

Jennifer wants RHONJ fans to see more of her personality in Season 11

RHONJ fans have come to expect Jennifer to be up to her usual antics, and this season is no different.

Trailers for the season showed a very drunk Jennifer, stumbling around and dropping to her knees at a pool party. Jennifer says that’s not who she is, and in addition, she’s hoping to show fans a different side of the this season.

“I am the silly girl, I’m the funny girl, I’m the way that I can be. I’m really great at being passive aggressive for getting my point across. And, honestly, what you see on the show as far as, like, my no filter strategy, that’s how I am in real life all the time,” she shared.

Jennifer continued, “And I’m actually very excited for this season because I feel like you’re gonna get to know so much more of my personality than you did my first season. You know, my first season, they concentrated on the house, with the money and the bragging and the ‘money can’t buy you class’ thing. Like, that’s really not what I’m about.”

According to Jennifer, all the flack she got last season wasn’t warranted. She wasn’t bragging or showing off, she was excited with her new home and wanted to share it with her friends.

“I feel like this season you’re going to, I feel like people are over the money thing. I mean, we’ve already established that I’m not the richest Housewife and I don’t care. Like, I’m good to have this beautiful bubble that I’ve created for my kids and I’m grateful for it. So, I feel like this season you’re gonna get to see more of my personality,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Anita DeCecco
Latest posts by Anita DeCecco (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x