Jennifer Aydin is ‘nervous’ about how her family will react to the current season of RHONJ


RHONJ star Jennifer Aydin is nervous about her family's reaction to Season 11
Jennifer Aydin is nervous about airing her family issues. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey kicked off last week. And it started with an explosive fight between Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice.

However, there’s a lot more drama in store for fans as the women’s individual storylines play out.

For Jennifer Aydin, her family issues will take center stage this season. And while the third-season Housewife is an open book, her family prefers to keep their personal drama close to the vest.

But Jennifer is airing it all out, and she’s already nervous about how her private, Middle Eastern relatives will react.

Jennifer Aydin is nervous about her family’s reaction to the show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a guest on The Rumor Mill podcast and she dished about what viewers can expect for Season 11.

While the mom-of-five is excited for fans to see the show, she also admitted to being a little on edge about her storyline playing out. We already saw a glimpse of some family issues during the first episode which aired last week.

We learned that Jennifer and her mom are no longer speaking. And Jennifer did not like the way her mom was treating her dad, so she brought him to live with her.

However, her mom did not take this gesture very well and it has caused a lot of tension between them. And the rest of her family will have to watch this all play out on national TV.

“I’m nervous on how my family is going to react,” confessed Jennifer. “So me personally, I’m all about sharing it all. I feel like that’s my gift, but not everybody’s like that.”

She continued, “And culturally coming from a Middle Eastern background, we don’t like to air our dirty laundry, like to anybody. “

Jennifer Aydin talks about being authentic on RHONJ

During her podcast chat, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star noted she has always been an open book.

And despite how her family may react, she had no hesitancy about sharing her life on camera.

“I feel like, you know, I’m already very candid with my life before I was on the show… I don’t feel it’s necessary to alter just cause the cameras are rolling.

Jennifer continued,” I feel like the more authentic I can be, the better the show could be.”

The New Jersey Housewife also admitted that sharing her family life so far has actually been helpful for them.

“Honestly the show has helped a lot with my family and the storylines. I mean it brought my brother closer together,” noted Jennifer.

Last season Jennifer talked about her brother’s sexuality — something that the family had kept as a secret for many years.

“I mean it brought a whole new conversation with my brother to my family, whereas before he wouldn’t have been able to have,” noted the 43-year-old.

And now we’ll see even more of Jennifer’s family dynamics play out during Season 11, so buckle up.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

