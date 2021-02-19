Jennifer Aydin teases more ‘conflicts’ and ‘explosive fights’ to come during Season 11

Jennifer Aydin teases more drama to come on RHONJ. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey started off with a bang, but the Jersey cast has a lot more in store for us.

So far there’s a war brewing between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider and the two opinionated women have fans taking sides in the other drama as well.

Teresa was the one who started the feud by spreading a rumor about Jackie’s husband, Evan cheating on her.

Once Jackie caught wind of the rumor she tried to hash things out with the OG, but things went left when the 44-year-old dragged Teresa’s daughter into the mix.

The episode ended with Teresa reeling off several expletives at her castmate, and the rest of this will play out in the coming weeks.

However, cast member Jennifer Aydin teased that fans can look forward to even more drama.

Jennifer Aydin teases more explosive fights during Season 11

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent interview with Hollywood Life.

And of course, talks turned to the Jackie and Teresa feud that’s now playing out.

However, unlike some of the other Housewives franchises, this drama between the two women won’t take over the entire season.

Jennifer teased that the Jersey Housewives have a lot more in store for fans of the show.

“Jackie and Teresa, you know, they definitely go at it. You’re gonna see how that’s pans out in the next few episodes,” noted the mom-of-five. “But we’re not talking about it till the end of time.”

She added, “There’s a lot of other conflicts and other explosive fights that you’re gonna see.”

Will Jennifer Aydin have more conflict with Jackie Goldschneider?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been in Teresa’s shoes before. Matter of fact, last season she had her own feud with Jackie Goldschneider.

Their feud started when Jennifer decided to call Jackie cheap for throwing a low-key birthday party for her kids.

Jackie didn’t take too kindly to that and the women went at it all season long, and then again at the Season 10 reunion.

However, during the first episode of Season 11, it appeared as if the women had patched things up.

“Jackie and I, I feel have come a long way as you saw in the first episode. I did wanna start off fresh, on a clean slate,” shared Jennifer.

The reality TV personality continued to explain how much things have improved between her and Jackie since we last saw them.

“Jackie and I, listen, I feel like we’re in a good place,” Jennifer confessed.

“I don’t think her and I will ever be best friends but it’s baby steps. And I feel that friendships need trust and trust is something that comes with time, so we’ll see,” added the New Jersey Housewife.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.