Jenn Tran admits she and Jonathon Johnson have ‘become so much closer’ after The Bachelorette

Jenn Tran had her heart broken after filming wrapped for The Bachelorette, but you’d never know it to see her now.

After revealing her split from Devin Strader at The Bachelorette finale, Jenn was whisked to Los Angeles as the final cast member of Dancing with the Stars.

She’s been tearing up the dance floor ever since, but it’s Jenn’s love life that everyone wants to know about.

As soon as she hit LA, Jenn started hanging out with third-place finisher Jonathon Johnson.

The two picked up where they left off and teased The Bachelorette fans with multiple TikTok and Instagram videos.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Their chemistry is off the charts and fans have been dying to know what’s up.

Jenn Tran opens up about spending time with Jonathon Johnson

After weeks of speculation about their relationship, Jenn finally spoke about her connection with Jonathon. While she didn’t confess to a relationship, it sure sounds like it could get there.

While at the DirecTV Gets Real party, Jenn told PEOPLE that she and Jonathon are having “so much fun.”

Then she talked about getting to know him without cameras rolling. The Bachelorette star said, “It’s funny, because [you learn] so much more about the person after the show.”

She continued. “There’s so many layers to uncover and things about them that you didn’t know, especially things that they were feeling in the moment on the show, and you’re like, ‘Wait, you weren’t feeling that way?'”

Jenn then teased, “So it’s so nice to know Jonathon even more after the show. We’ve become so much closer.”

This is music to Bachelor Nation’s ears. After all, many were rooting for Jenn and Jon. Now they may have a chance at love.

DWTS viewers are shipping Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber

While Jenn is getting closer to Jonathon, he seems to have some competition with her Dancing with the Stars partner, Sasha Farber.

Jenn has also been making flirty social media videos with Sasha, and the pair has sizzling chemistry. So much so that her followers have been commenting on how cute they are together and how well they get along.

This could just be for votes, though, because we know that DWTS relationship rumors get fans interested in the pair, which could help them advance in the competition.

We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case with Jenn and Sasha.

Dancing with the Stars airs on Monday and Tuesday at 8/7c this week on ABC.