Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran are ‘breaking the internet’ as The Bachelorette fans go nuts for ‘Jennathon’

Jenn Tran and Jonathon Johnson together on the red carpet is just what Bachelor Nation needed.

The Bachelorette viewers were stunned to learn how Jenn’s season ended after she chose Devin Strader, but ultimately, he did not choose her.

And by that, we mean that he accepted her proposal, and the pair looked happy as filming ended, but their relationship turned sour soon after.

By the time After the Final Rose was filmed, Jenn and Devin had broken up and seemed to be on terrible terms.

Though screenshots that were shared and then quickly deleted by Devin proved that the split was more mutual than Jenn led on.

But, in the end, Jenn is with the man The Bachelorette fans thought suited her best anyway, and now, it’s just a matter of whether they are just friends or if they are more.

Jonathon Johnson and Jenn Tran hit the red carpet

Jon and Jenn have been bonding ever since she went to Los Angeles to train for Dancing With the Stars. Since he is a San Diego native, they aren’t too far from each other, which has allowed the pair to spend a lot more time together.

They have been teasing Bachelor Nation with a series of TikTok videos and Instagram posts that have their fans going absolutely feral.

Jon’s latest social media share features the pair on the red carpet for a PEOPLE Magazine event where they wowed everyone.

Jon kept it casual in jeans, a crisp white T-shirt, and a black belt, while Jenn slayed in a strapless black leather dress.

In the series of photos, Jenn and Jon look at ease with each other as they pose, causing The Bachelorette fans to go nuts in the comments.

One of Jon’s followers couldn’t hold back, making several comments about The Bachelorette pair, including a declaration that Jonathon is “breaking the internet.”

They also dubbed Jenn and Jon as “Jennathon,” giving them a cute couple name.

One of Jonathon’s followers is a big fan of Jon and Jenn’s reunion. Pic credit: @jiggity.jon/Instagram

They weren’t the only ones commenting on this possible love connection, either.

Another of Jonathon’s followers wrote, “You’re both gorgeous [heart-eyes emoji]. The way you respect my good sis is what every woman deserves.”

Another wrote, “i love this friendship.”

Other followers are also excited to see this Bachelorette couple. Pic credit: @jiggity.jon/Instagram

Another fan begged, “Pls don’t tease us” while yet another talked about how “stunning” they look on the red carpet together.

We still don’t know if Jenn and Jonathon are going to make a love connection following their break up on The Bachelorette, but they sure do look great together, and they are having a great time.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.