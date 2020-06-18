Jenelle Evans’ children saw David Eason attack her friend resulting in former Teen Mom 2 dad’s arrest

Jenelle Evans was always the pot-stirrer of the Teen Mom world, and that hasn’t changed just because she’s off the show.

Jenelle’s turbulent relationship with husband David Eason has caused massive drama. David even got the couple fired from the show last year when he shot the family dog after it snapped at their daughter.

David and Jenelle have been on and off for practically their entire marriage, and after what seemed to be their final split last fall, the pattern has continued. They got back together in March, but after David was arrested for attacking Jenelle’s friend last week, they’re back off.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The kids witnessed the attack

According to a new report in The Sun, Jenelle’s younger children, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 3, witnessed the attack along with David’s 12-year-old daughter Maryssa.

During the frightening June 12 incident, David pistol-whipped Jenelle’s friend James Spivey. The altercation is rumored to have happened when Jenelle, who had decided to leave the relationship yet again, showed up with friends to take her belongings from the couple’s home.

David, unable to find his keys, accused her friends of taking them and flew into a rage. He retrieved a pistol, which he used to hit James.

According to The Sun’s source, Ensley, Kaiser, and Maryssa witnessed the entire ordeal. The source says that they think Child Protective Services should get involved, as children obviously have no place near a man attacking someone with a gun.

The couple briefly lost custody of the children after David killed the dog, but they regained custody shortly after. Jenelle’s mother Barbara has had custody of Jenelle’s oldest child, 10-year-old Jace, for many years, so he was not present at either incident.

What’s next for David?

The recent attack is not the only incident David will have to answer for in court.

He is set to appear in court in New Hanover County, North Carolina on July 28 for self-towing a vehicle in 2018. That misdemeanor charge should’ve already been settled, but David failed to show up for a previous court date.

David’s court date for the attack is July 6. He will face felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.

As for Jenelle, she claims to be over the relationship, but she’s said that before. She took to Facebook to announce that she would be taking “a few days out to myself to gather my thoughts and focus on what’s going on.” She also reassured viewers that she and the kids are doing okay.

Hopefully, Jenelle will be able to provide a more safe and stable home for the kids moving forward.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus from MTV.