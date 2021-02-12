Jen Shah says all her castmates had their ‘turn on the hot seat’ during the RHOSLC reunion

Jen Shah talks being in the shot seat at RHOSLC reunion. Pic credit: Heidi Gutman/Bravo

Jen Shah is arguably the most controversial cast member on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The over-the-top fashionista has been the center of all the drama this season, and this is not an exaggeration.

Jen has had confrontations with every single one of her castmates, starting with Mary Cosby during the first few episodes of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As time went on and her blow ups got worse, and the other women grew tired of her antics.

RHOSLC viewers were over her drama as well–with many people saying that she was being dramatic for TV.

By the end of the season, Jen had ticked off all her castmates after one final blowup during their cast trip to Vegas.

So it was no surprise that she was in the hot seat during the reunion.

Read More Meredith Marks reveals which RHOSLC cast member was the shadiest towards her in their confessionals

Jen Shah talks about RHOSLC reunion

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star had a chat with Page Six– after Part 1 of the reunion aired.

Jen was in the hot seat and had a lot to answer for regarding her behavior this season.

Not only did she have to answer fan questions about her over-the-top antics, but she also faced off with Meredith Marks, Heather Gay, and Mary Cosby. And that was just during just Part 1.

While the 48-year is taking it all in stride, she confessed that things went differently than she assumed they would.

“I’m very direct,” noted Jen. “So I already thought, at the reunion, ‘oh…I already talked about everything so great.'”

“But yeah, that’s not how it goes,” she continued. “They wanna rehash everything you talked about…put it all out there again.”

However, the mom-of-two had the support of her husband Sharrieff Shah who was also at the reunion.

“Coach Shah was there so I was super grateful that he was there for me through that. Through the first reunion,” commented the RHOSLC star.

All the RHOSLC women were in the hot seat

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star noted that she wasn’t the only person in the hot seat during the reunion.

According to Jen, all her castmates got their turn, and we will see how it all plays out when the final two parts air on TV.

“I think everybody had their turn on the hot seat…” said the Utah Housewife. “But man… it was a long day, a really long day…I got there at 7 a.m and I left at 7:30 p.m.”

Despite everything, the reality TV personality said, “It was a good experience overall– like at the end of the day–cause you feel like ‘oh we got everything out.'”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.