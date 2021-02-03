Jen shah admits she ‘felt terrible’ after finding out that her RHOSLC castmates don’t trust her

Jen Shah was surprised to learn her castmates don’t trust her.Pic credit:Fred Hayes/Bravo

Jen Shah has been feeling the heat from Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans for her outrageous behavior.

And she’s getting push back from her very own castmates as well.

The overly dramatic RHOSLC star has had confrontations with every single one of her co-stars over the past few weeks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And they are officially fed up with her antics.

This became very evident during the latest episode of the show after the women touched down in Las Vegas for their cast trip.

Things quickly took a dramatic turn once again, thanks to Jen, so the RHOSLC stars decided to talk things out with the help of a life coach.

However, Jen got quite the surprise when her castmates were asked to raise their hands if they didnt trust her.

The entire room raised their hands. The only person that wasn’t in attendance during the session was Mary Cosby.

And well know if she was present her hand would be up in the air as well.

Now the RHOSLC star is sharing how she felt by her castmates’ actions.

Jen Shah says castmates’ action was hurtful

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently sat down for a chat with Chicks in the Office.

And of course, she delved into last week’s episode of the show.

The mom-of-two admitted that it didn’t feel good to find out that none of her castmates felt she could be trusted.

“It felt terrible because I had no idea that the women felt like this,” admitted the RHOSLC star. “And so it was very hurtful because I don’t know anything if you don’t tell it to me to my face.”

Jen added, “And so all this stuff had been going on behind the scenes or, you know, nobody addressed it. So to hear that or see that it was hurtful.”

Why doesn’t Jen trust Heather?

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star explained why she confessed to not trusting her friend, Heather Gay.

During the session with the life coach, Jen was the only person who raised her hand, when the women were asked who doesn’t trust Heather.

So Jen explained her reason for doing so.

“…When I raised my hand…it’s because Heather and I were closest and I felt like girl come one…out of anybody at that time how do I not know what you’re feeling?” remarked Jen.

And things didn’t exactly end on a high note for the brunette beauty after the session.

But with one more episode to go before the season ends, let’s see if the women can put their issues aside and end things on a high note.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesday nights at 10/9c on Bravo.