Jed Wyatt’s promise to go live and bash The Bachelor franchise didn’t happen

Jed Wyatt promised to go live on Tuesday, but nothing happened. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt went on social media this past week and revealed he was getting ready to spill the beans.

He had seen Dylan Barbour break his silence about the Bachelor franchise and wanted to do it himself.

He said he would go live later that day, but came on at night, saying he would talk about his experiences on Tuesday, February 2, as his podcast would launch that day.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Fans eagerly wanted to see what he would say, as he denied being a bad person and cheating on Hannah Brown during the Bachelorette finale.

But nothing happened.

Jed Wyatt said he would go live and share his story

It was this past weekend that Jed went on Instagram and revealed he was ready to spill the beans, right when Dylan was going crazy, sharing all kinds of accusations.

Because of the timing, fans believe that he may have been threatened by producers.

Read More Tayshia Adams unfollows Nick Viall after his Bachelorette casting comments

Hint one has to do with the fact that his podcast is now delayed. The premiere date has changed from February 2 to February 2021.

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

Another Bachelor fan site shared a screenshot with private messages, showing Bachelor fans guessing that ABC put a stop to Jed speaking out.

Jed has remained silent about the issue.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

There seems to be a general theory that ABC producers heard about his plan to speak out and shut him down right away. Some are even guessing that he was served with a cease and desist order.

Pic credit: @bachelorettewindmill/Instagram

Jed Wyatt was inspired by Dylan Barbour

On Instagram Live, Jed revealed over the weekend that he had been inspired to speak out because Dylan had shared his thoughts about Bachelor Nation.

It was also this week that Dylan Barbour broke his silence on Twitter, ranting about how horrible the Bachelor franchise treats people and contestants.

Jed said that being on the show caused him severe mental health issues, as he was portrayed as someone he was not.

He also revealed that he didn’t cheat on Hannah or Hayley, the woman who claimed that Jed had promised to come back to her and that he was only going on The Bachelorette to boost his music career.

Jed has denied all allegations.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.