Jed Wyatt’s promise to go live and bash The Bachelor franchise didn’t happen

The Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt went on social media this past week and revealed he was getting ready to spill the beans.
He had seen Dylan Barbour break his silence about the Bachelor franchise and wanted to do it himself.
He said he would go live later that day, but came on at night, saying he would talk about his experiences on Tuesday, February 2, as his podcast would launch that day.
Fans eagerly wanted to see what he would say, as he denied being a bad person and cheating on Hannah Brown during the Bachelorette finale.
But nothing happened.
Jed Wyatt said he would go live and share his story
It was this past weekend that Jed went on Instagram and revealed he was ready to spill the beans, right when Dylan was going crazy, sharing all kinds of accusations.
Because of the timing, fans believe that he may have been threatened by producers.
Hint one has to do with the fact that his podcast is now delayed. The premiere date has changed from February 2 to February 2021.
Another Bachelor fan site shared a screenshot with private messages, showing Bachelor fans guessing that ABC put a stop to Jed speaking out.
Jed has remained silent about the issue.
There seems to be a general theory that ABC producers heard about his plan to speak out and shut him down right away. Some are even guessing that he was served with a cease and desist order.
Jed Wyatt was inspired by Dylan Barbour
On Instagram Live, Jed revealed over the weekend that he had been inspired to speak out because Dylan had shared his thoughts about Bachelor Nation.
It was also this week that Dylan Barbour broke his silence on Twitter, ranting about how horrible the Bachelor franchise treats people and contestants.
Jed said that being on the show caused him severe mental health issues, as he was portrayed as someone he was not.
He also revealed that he didn’t cheat on Hannah or Hayley, the woman who claimed that Jed had promised to come back to her and that he was only going on The Bachelorette to boost his music career.
Jed has denied all allegations.
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.
- Jed Wyatt’s promise to go live and bash The Bachelor franchise didn’t happen - 4th February 2021
- Matt James is supposedly not an engagement man: Is The Bachelor star still with his final pick? - 4th February 2021
- BIP star Dylan Barbour seems to miss the whole point about representation in an awkward tweet - 4th February 2021