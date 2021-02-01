Dylan Barbour goes off on The Bachelor and ABC: Could it have something to do with Heather Martin?

Heather Martin was screwed over according to Bachelor alum. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor In Paradise star Dylan Barbour decided to off on Twitter this weekend, dishing his thoughts about Bachelor Nation.

While he went on the show and found love with Hannah Goodwin, he has nothing positive to say about the producers.

We don’t know why he decided to go off now, especially since it has been a while since he was linked to anything in the Bachelor world.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But there are some things that fans believe Dylan is upset about and it has to do with Heather Martin on Matt James’ season.

Dylan Barbour blows up on Twitter, seemingly over Heather Martin

Dylan went on Twitter on the weekend, asking fans to ask him anything about the show and the Bachelor world.

He didn’t hold back, revealing that he wasn’t happy with the way producers and the women on Matt James’ season were treating Heather.

It’s revealed that Heather will show up on tonight’s episode of the show, but she isn’t welcomed with open arms.

Read More Madison Prewett’s ultimatum on The Bachelor leaves fans split

“The Bachelor producers screwed Heather over. She must be protected. Just know I’m ready to go to battle against them and these mean girls,” Dylan revealed on Twitter about a week ago.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

In the tweets from the weekend, Dylan seemed to spill the beans about what happened behind the scenes when he was on The Bachelorette.

He revealed that some conversations are good, but others are forced to happen.

https://twitter.com/therealDBcoop/status/1355724205409505281

Dylan also added that some of the things on the show are fake and staged. He even added that relationships can be artificial.

https://twitter.com/therealDBcoop/status/1355726456916111360

He even made the claim that producers edit things to make it easy to bully contestants.

https://twitter.com/therealDBcoop/status/1355736229497585667

Bachelor fans thought that Dylan may have unleashed his thoughts because he felt that The Bachelor producers hadn’t protected Heather from the other women.

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

There seems to be an understanding that producers made Heather feel that Matt wanted her to stay even though it wasn’t the case.

Back on January 7, we reported that ABC producers claimed that Heather told them that Matt was her husband, putting the blame on Heather.

Dylan Barbour isn’t the first to defend Heather Martin

It’s interesting that Dylan is speaking out about Heather, as he’s not he first one to defend her.

Demi Burnett previously defended Heather for her decision to pursue Matt, saying she would have done the same thing if she was interested in someone.

Heather’s best friend Hannah Brown hasn’t said anything publicly about this conversation.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.