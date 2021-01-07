Heather Martin told The Bachelor producers that Matt James was her husband and she wanted a chance

The Bachelor premiered on Monday night on ABC and by all accounts, the premiere episode had everything that The Bachelor fans expect.

But in the previews for the upcoming season, fans were shocked to see Heather Martin show up outside of the gates.

She stood outside of the giant resort, asking Chris Harrison to come onto the property because she wanted to see Matt James.

We know very little about Heather’s appearance on The Bachelor. We only know what ABC showed us during the preview.

And then we know what Rob Mills revealed this week.

Heather Martin was supposedly convinced Matt James was her life partner

Rob Mills works on The Bachelor with ABC and he shared a bomb with listeners of The Bachelor Recap podcast with cohost Julia Cunningham, as reported by US Weekly.

“She felt for sure this was her husband and basically did anything she could to get there and track him down,” Rob explained, sharing that she was convinced that Matt was the one for her and that she needed to see him on the show.

We know that she’s allowed to film the show, as Matt appears shocked to see her.

“Heather?” Matt says, adding later, “I feel like I’m in a dream right now.”

The other women were not all happy to see Heather there. One woman was caught saying that Heather had already had her chance with Colton Underwood and she shouldn’t be given the chance to meet Matt and compete on The Bachelor.

Heather Martin may have gotten encouragement from Hannah Brown

Fans who haven’t been following along with spoilers may not know that Heather and Hannah Brown are actually great friends.

Hannah and Heather have spent lots of time together after The Bachelorette and Heather and Matt may have met one another before, even though that meeting wasn’t documented on social media.

The fact that Heather thinks that Matt is her husband is not based on what she’s seen on television. She may actually know him in person because of their mutual friendship with Hannah B.

It’s possible that Hannah pushed Heather to fly to Pennsylvania to pursue Matt, even though she knew that Heather would probably be attacked by the other women because she joined late.

Hannah also knew that there was a chance that Heather would look ridiculous on television, pursuing Matt even though they could have tried to date before he was given the role.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.