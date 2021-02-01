Jed Wyatt is ready to spill The Bachelorette beans

Jed Wyatt says he’s getting ready to dish the dirt. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Jed Wyatt is breaking his silence.

Jed went on the show back in 2019 with the hopes of finding love with Hannah Brown.

Throughout filming, it was clear that the two had a connection. But it didn’t take long for someone to share stories about Jed.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

It was his ex-girlfriend, who revealed that Jed had gone on the show to find fame with his music but that they had made an agreement to meet up once he got home and possibly continue their relationship.

This weekend, Dylan Barbour decided to call out the Bachelor franchise for the fake drama and that’s when Jed decided to chime in.

Jed Wyatt threatens to spill the Bachelor-related beans

As it turns out, he believes he’s been a victim of false editing. Over the weekend, he revealed that, thanks to Dylan, he would also be sharing his thoughts about Bachelor Nation and spilling the beans about his experience.

He promised the video would come on Sunday.

Read More Noah Erb reveals he would do Bachelor In Paradise now despite saying no earlier this year

Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Sunday night, he revealed that the information would be coming on Tuesday, because he wanted to share the information on his new podcast, which happens to launch Tuesday, February 2.

However, in his announcement for the podcast, Jed revealed that he did not cheat on his ex-girlfriend, he did not cheat on Hannah Brown, and the whole Bachelor experience messed with him.

Jed also explained that he has struggled with severe mental issues since being on the show and dealing with the treatment he received.

Back in July 2019, he revealed that his entire family had been threatened because of the girlfriend drama, as it appeared he had cheated on Hannah and used her for fame.

Jed Wyatt isn’t really involved in Bachelor Nation anymore

Since leaving The Bachelorette, Jed decided to disappear from Bachelor Nation.

He focused on himself and he found love on his own. He hasn’t really said much about being the most hated Bachelorette contestant in 2019.

However, Jed appeared to weigh in on Hannah’s n-word scandal last spring, replying to Mike Johnson’s post where he talked about how important it was for people to educate themselves.

When The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart was on television, Jed was mocked because this was his chance to find love and promote his music. At the time, he revealed he was very happy that he was not on a reality television for the second time.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.