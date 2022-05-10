Jay Copeland responds to American Idol elimination, announces new single

Jay Copeland on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

When Jay Copeland raced into Hollywood Week on American Idol with a Platinum Ticket, it proved he was one of the best, and he proved the judges right.

While he was previously at the bottom of the fan voting, as many people used the Platinum Ticket as a reason to vote against him, he survived via the judge’s save and made it to the top 7.

However, after that first trip to the bottom of the voting, Jay turned things up and delivered some of the best performances of the show. He also seemed to have lost a bit of confidence. While it didn’t show in his singing, he always looked surprised when the fans moved him on.

That ended in the top 7, and he went home, just missing out on the top 5.

After his elimination, Jay Copeland spoke to fans about the experience and announced a new single was coming.

Jay Copeland on his American Idol elimination

Jay went to his Instagram account after his elimination and talked about his experience on American Idol.

“What a life changing experience!” Jay wrote. “I’m sending nothing but love to every single one of you!”

He then announced his new single, titled Unlonely, which he said will come out this Friday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“It’s a bop!” he said. “Here’s to the summer and new beginnings.”

Jay Copeland’s American Idol journey

Jay Copeland was considered one of the three best singers during the audition rounds of American Idol when he sang Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).

He received one of three Platinum Tickets. The other two went to Kenedi Anderson, who quit the show before fans could vote, and HunterGirl, who is in the top 5.

Jay made it all the way to the top 7.

It wasn’t without its bumps in the road. In Hawaii, Jay sang a Jackson 5 song, and many fans didn’t think he was doing enough to move on, and he was in the bottom half. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie saved him.

After that, Jay didn’t have a single bad performance.

In the Top 14 Live Reveal, he sang Imagine Dragons’ Believer and received the judge’s save. In the Top 14, Jay had the fans on his side again and moved on with Just the Way You Are by Bruno Mars, which Luke Bryan said was the kind of song he should be singing.

The next episode was Judge’s Song Contest, and he sang the song Lilac Wine, which also moved him on. On Disney Night, Jay sang Remember Me from Coco and moved on for one more week.

His last performances were the TikTok trend song I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston and A Song For Mama by Boyz II Men.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.