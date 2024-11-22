Jax Taylor accused of rear-ending a vehicle and leaving the scene

Jax Taylor is having a rough year. There’s no doubt about that and now the Vanderpump Rules alum has found himself in more trouble.

Reports are that he recently rear-ended a vehicle and left the scene after a heated interaction with the other driver.

Jax has not commented on the incident but his rep released a statement explaining his side of the story.

There was no denial that Jax was involved in an accident in Los Angeles but the rep claimed his client had a good reason for leaving the location.

The other driver and his girlfriend have also shared their account of the events.

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The couple reportedly plans to escalate the matter after Jax allegedly left the location without exchanging the necessary details with the driver.

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor was reportedly involved in a fender bender

In addition to his pending divorce from Brittany Cartwright, Jax might be facing more legal issues.

The Valley star was reportedly recently involved in an accident in San Fernando Valley, and TMZ shared details of what happened.

A woman named Michelle West claimed on the Nextdoor app that her boyfriend’s car was hit in the back after he stopped at a red light.

Michelle’s boyfriend reportedly chased Jax’s vehicle to a nearby gas station in Valley Village, where Paparazzi allegedly caught Jax and the driver surveying the vehicle’s damage.

After the two men exchanged words, Jax reportedly returned to his truck and drove away.

Jax’s rep speaks out after accident in Los Angeles

Jax’s representative issued a statement to TMZ admitting that the Bravo star was involved in what he thought was a “minor fender bender” while at a red light.

“The driver immediately stepped out of his vehicle, enraged, which caused an unpleasant interaction between both parties,” his rep claimed.

Jax reportedly saw no visible damage to the vehicle or anyone involved in the accident so he “proceeded to leave the scene.”

“Since this altercation, Jax has filed a claim with his insurance company to investigate further into the details and will follow the recommendations provided by his insurance company,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, Michelle and her boyfriend have a different version, claiming they took photos of the damage caused by Jax’s vehicle.

They also snapped his license plate number and reportedly intend to hold him accountable.

Law enforcement later told the media outlet that the driver came to the police station to report the incident and was advised to file an online report.

The Valley and Vandepump Rules are currently on hiatus on Bravo.