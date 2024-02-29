Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright separate after four years of marriage

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are taking some time apart.

The former Vanderpump Rules stars are separating after four years of marriage.

Cartwright stunned listeners on Thursday’s latest episode of the pair’s joint podcast When Reality Hits.

The 35-year-old claimed that many of their fans had been asking about their relationship recently.

She stressed the importance of being “real and honest” with their fans because “we’ve shared so much of our life with you guys.”

Subscribe to our Pump Rules newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Cartwright said that she alluded to issues in their marriage with their last podcast episode before saying she’d had a “particularly rough year” and revealed that she and Jax are taking a breather from each other.

Brittany Cartwright has moved out of the family home

The Texas native said she decided to “move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

As for details about why things got so tough between them, Cartwright is not ready to shed light on them because the split is “still very hard to talk about.”

She’s focused on “taking one day at a time” and is unsure of what the future holds.

She wants to be the “best mom” to her son Cruz.

“Pray for us, and everything will be just fine. We’re good.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have had a turbulent relationship

This isn’t the first time Taylor and Cartwright have called time on their relationship, but it is the first time they’ve parted ways since marrying.

They got together in 2015 after meeting in a Las Vegas bar before splitting in 2017.

They then rekindled their romance and announced their engagement in 2018 before getting married one year later in a beautiful ceremony that was televised because they were both still cast members on Vanderpump Rules.

Will the split play out on The Valley?

On the show, their relationship went through many trials and tribulations, and truthfully, it was a miracle they managed to put all of that aside and get married.

The big question now is whether viewers will see the downfall of their relationship on The Valley, an upcoming spinoff of Vanderpump Rules.

The new series is set to premiere on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, on Bravo and will focus on thirtysomething couples focused on moving away from the partying lifestyle to move on to the next stage of their lives.

The Valley seems like a major disappointment

The initial teaser for the show featured Taylor going through the neighborhood in a toy car as the cast members – including Kristen Doute – waved at him, only for Cartwright to pop up at the end to yell at him to mow the lawn.

Bravo released a new trailer this week that showed the entire cast in action, and let’s say it wasn’t as exciting as we expected.

Of course, the drama may be off the walls when the series debuts because we know it will begin with an argument between Taylor and Tom Sandoval.

For his part, Taylor has yet to address the split, but we’ll keep you up to speed on how that plays out.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, at 9/8c on Bravo.