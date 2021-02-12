Jax Sheets on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these bed sheets special and where to buy them

Will any of the sharks bite for Jax Sheets? Pic credit: ABC

HercLeon’s Jax Sheets will be featured on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank.

Shark Tank has seen an array of bedsheet products like Rumpl and Beddley Duvet covers but Jax Sheets offers unique qualities.

These sheets specialize in keeping users cool during the night.

“Have you ever been woken up in the middle of the night because you’re so hot?” the product description reads.

“Well, let’s fix that right now. After years of research, development, and testing, we’ve created the perfect bed sheets for hot sleepers. Jax Sheets might not be the ideal bed sheets for everyone (we’re talking to you, flannel sheet lovers), but it is undoubtedly the best for hot sleepers, and it has some groundbreaking features and benefits.”

The sheets come in many sizes including Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and Cali King. They’re made out of luxe fabric and come in grey, white, navy blue and burgundy.

Each set includes 2 pillow cases, a fitted sheet and a flat sheet.

The HercLeon site also advertises that these sheets have many features. They help you stay cool all night long, are 7x softer than cotton, offer all-season comfort, have amazing softness from day one, are resistent to pilling, and are sheets that don’t come off.

How Jax Sheets came to be

Wenceslaus Muenyi founded HercLeon after he went on a backpacking trip to Iceland to clear his head after his mother passed from cancer.

Since he was backpacking, he could only pack a few outfits and found that the material of his clothes had an impact on how sticky each outfit got.

He launched HercLeon in 2019 after doing research and inventing an active-clean shirt. He eventually starting making other articles of clothing and branched out to begin making these bedsheets, Jax Sheets.

Jax Sheets claim to be sheets for men but can really be used by anyone who tends to run warm or doesn’t want to be bothered with washing their sheets regularly.

Wen addresses why he has gendered his bedsheets.

“On average, single men under the age of 30 only wash their bed sheets every three months. This single statistic was gross and inspiring to Wen, because he remembers being in college and rarely washing his bed sheets,” the site reads. “He, along with a large population of single men, was not informed on the need for sheets to be washed more than once every few months.”

He has acknowledged that he has received both love and hate for his choice to market them towards men but doesn’t regret his decision.

Where you can buy Jax Sheets

Jax Sheets can be bought exclusively from the HercLeon website.

The site advises that anyone interested in the sheets should try to purchase them before they appear on Shark Tank.

Once the episode airs, they expect that they’ll be on backorder for months.

The sheets have also been featured on popular media sites including Mic, Yanko Design and Lad Bible.

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.