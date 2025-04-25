Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones are ‘rule-breakers’

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones did their first Q&A session for their followers.

Like many of Jason’s siblings, they have a YouTube channel and hope to capitalize on the number of viewers it attracts.

The couple married in October 2024 after a short dating and engagement phase. Jason proposed to Maddie shortly after Jana Duggar married Stephen Wissmann, allowing his big sister to have her moment to shine.

There has been speculation that Maddie is pregnant, but they revealed they aren’t ready for kids and would like to travel more.

When Jason and Maddie went public, many questions were raised about how they met and their relationship, and some of those were answered in their video.

The biggest revelation was Jason admitting he and Maddie were “rule-breakers” on more than one occasion.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones enjoy ‘wholesome’ dancing

One of the questions asked was about whether the couple dances.

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones enjoy dancing. They had dancing at their wedding, which they both felt wasn’t a big deal.

They revealed they dance quite a bit, with Jason joking they are “rule-breakers” because of their choice.

He mentioned that the place they go is “wholesome,” which signals there is no bumping and grinding on the dance floor for the newlyweds.

Did Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones kiss before marriage?

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Jones kissed while dating. They both decided it was okay, which is a stark contrast from how Jason was raised.

They appear to have abandoned many of the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles) rules and adopted more mainstream Christian beliefs.

Maddie was unfamiliar with the IBLP way of life, despite catching a few episodes of the reality TV show while growing up. She addressed the narrative that followers have called her a “fan girl,” though she assured viewers she wasn’t.

Jason did make sure to mention that he respects his parents and that they are “good people,” but he chose his own rules while dating Maddie. Their relationship was different from the ones his siblings had that were featured on Counting On.

It is also worth noting that the Easter photos suggest Maddie and Jason attend a different church than some of his siblings. Jedidiah Duggar and John David Duggar attend the same church, but Maddie and Jason’s photos were taken somewhere else. That aligns with their choices and signals they have moved away from the IBLP teachings.

