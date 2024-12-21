Jana Duggar’s perfectionism highlighted before her wedding

Jana Duggar has slowly been rolling out videos recorded months ago.

After leaving social media for months, she returned ahead of her engagement announcement.

The Counting On star and her sister, Jessa Duggar, had been working on filming and editing videos, giving followers an inside look at what she had been doing while away from the spotlight.

From seeing the inside of her tiny home to her bachelorette party in California, Jana managed to film much of the experience.

Recently, the newlywed shared an inside look at what tasks she completed before the wedding, which ended at the venue as everyone was getting ready for her big day.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, there were a few surprises that highlighted Jana’s diva-like behavior.

Jana Duggar was ‘that girl’

It’s no secret that Jana Duggar has been particular about how things go. She is the family decorator, designer, and fixer.

Her need for perfection has always been apparent, but when it came to her big day, she was even more determined to make it perfect.

Jana shared a new YouTube video highlighting the week before her wedding day. It included a moment of panic when her dress wasn’t ready, and she even went to look for backup options.

She filmed her trip to the nail salon with her sisters and niece, Evelyn. Joy-Anna Duggar and Jana sat beside each other when Joy revealed her big sister was having her nails redone because she didn’t like how they turned out the first time. She also let it slip that she paid for Jana’s wedding nails.

Joy insisted that Jana wasn’t typically “that girl,” but she was that day because they were her wedding nails.

Jana Duggar suffers emergency before big day

The footage leading up to her wedding included a moment where Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissmann practiced their first dance.

During their rehearsal, something injured her big toe, resulting in a trip to the doctor and a lost toenail.

Jana included part of her appointment in the video, highlighting her injury. Stephen joked he might pass out when the toenail was removed, but Jana remained calm and collected.

It was an interesting choice to include it, especially since there were likely other shots and moments that could have been included.

The next installment should be footage and moments from the wedding and possibly some honeymoon moments.

Jana and Stephen are enjoying married life in Nebraska despite the prep being a bit chaotic.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.