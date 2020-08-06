Jana Duggar wears pants and Counting On fans are happy to see it

Jana Duggar has Counting On fans talking after a new photo of her and brother, Jedidiah Duggar was shared on social media.

While taking a bike ride with her little brother, it appears that Jana is wearing pants. The photo isn’t full length, but it appears she is wearing athletic-type pants.

Has Jana Duggar upgraded her wardrobe too?

Could all of the adult Duggar daughters be interested in wearing pants? Jana Duggar seemed to jump on board with her own pair of black pants.

Jinger Duggar was the first one to expand her horizons when it comes to wardrobe. She was wearing pants and shorts well before any of her sisters. Recently, Counting On fans saw Jana hanging out with Jinger in Beverly Hills and trying on new clothing options. Did their little adventure encourage the eldest Duggar daughter to branch out?

Not only is it likely that Jana is wearing pants, but she also showed off her sleek glasses. Her style game has definitely been a work in progress. She has changed up a lot since earlier seasons, and after spending time with Jinger last summer, Jana is finding herself.

When will Jana Duggar court?

Coming up this season on Counting On, Jana Duggar will be talking to a hairdresser about having a boyfriend and what she wants. In the clip that was part of the trailer, she is asked if she has someone while she sits with Abbie Grace Burnett and Grace Duggar.

There have been several rumors about Jana courting, though. She has been linked to Lawson Bates more than once. They have not been romantically involved publicly, but they have spent a lot of time together over the years.

She has spoken out about wanting someone to spend her life with but revealed she is waiting for God’s perfect timing. Jana has been talked about over the years, with some Counting On critics dubbing her “Cinderella.” It is believed that she has remained at home to help Michelle raise the younger set of Duggar children.

With a style upgrade and getting out of the house more, Jana Duggar may be on her way to finding someone who is worth her while. If she begins wearing pants like a normal occurrence, it will be shocking. The black pants for the bike ride make sense, especially if she was going a long way or it was on the chilly side.

Even if it isn’t a forever or frequent thing, Jana Duggar wearing pants is a big deal.

