Jamie Otis questions why Chris and Paige are choosing to stay married after latest episode of MAFS

If you’ve been watching Married at First Sight, you’ve been watching Chris Williams dig himself into a deeper hole every week.
Although he told the experts he was ready for marriage, the skeletons in his closet made their appearance just days into his new union with Paige Banks.
Paige is committed to the marriage, but the shocking bombshell of his pregnant ex-fiance is really testing her vows.
Chris digs himself a deeper hole every episode
While Paige has come to terms with Chris’s future child, it doesn’t look like he has the same acceptance for the variables that come with her life. When she talks about bringing her dog Bentley to their shared apartment, Chris warns her that he better not chew his shoes or he’s out.
monsterscriticsreality
172 185
📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio
Chris also had set views when it comes to their finances. The conversation comes up when Paige brings up the topic of wedding gifts. “If it’s money, we gotta split it 50/50,” Chris tells her.
He told Paige straight up that he didn’t believe in joint accounts. While he was more than happy to give her what she needs, he informed her that their accounts should stay separate.
Not only is Chris starting issues in his marriage, but issues are also starting to form with the other couples. You would think with Chris’ actions, he would go above and beyond for his new wife. And that’s exactly what fellow bride Virginia called him out on.
Jamie Otis has been very vocal about her opinion of the new season
As the host of Unfiltered, it’s Jamie Otis’ job to get the participants talking about their experience in the social experiment. It’s clear she’s also getting fans talking in the comment sections on social media.
In a post featuring Chris, Jamie comments what most fans are thinking, “At this point I’m wondering why these two are both choosing to stay married?!”
One fan replied back and is convinced it’s because they believe Chris is displaying narcissistic personality disorder traits.
Jamie has always been very clear with fans in why she had major trust issues when she started the process. She relates the situation to her mother’s relationships that she saw growing up and added, “This is obvs different but it’s still so heartbreaking to witness bc you can see so clearly it’s toxic but the people in it can’t!!!!”
It’s obvious Jamie’s comments have struck a chord with Chris as he refused to appear on Unfiltered as long as she is the host.
Do you think Jamie should be free to voice her own opinions?
Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.
- Jamie Otis questions why Chris and Paige are choosing to stay married after latest episode of MAFS - 18th February 2021
- Mary Fitzgerald responds to rumors that Selling Sunset cast are not actual realtors - 18th February 2021
- Angela Deem tells Dr. Drew how she and Michael ended up on 90 Day Fiance - 17th February 2021