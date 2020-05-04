Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner reveal unborn son’s name a week ahead of due date

Married at First Sight couple, Jamie Otis and husband Doug Hehner are just days away from the arrival of their newest family member.

At 38 weeks pregnant, they will welcome their baby boy via home birth in less than a week.

Along with preparing the nursery and baby-proofing, Doug and Jamie already completed one of the most important steps of all — choosing a name for their baby.

For several months, the two have been deliberating on the perfect ‘H’ name, and they recently narrowed it down to either Hayes or Hendrix.

Now they’ve finally made a decision.

Doug and Jamie reveal baby’s name

On Wednesday, Jamie and Doug – along with the help of their two-year-old daughter Henley Grace – shared the happy news with fans.

During a segment on their YouTube channel, Hot Marriage Cool Parents, the second time parents played a cute game of hangman with Henly Grace.

With a bag of letters in hand, the tiny tot eventually placed the letter HAYES, on her little drawing board followed by lots of hugs and kisses from mom and dad, who then revealed their baby boy’s full name would be Hayes Douglas Henley.

The sweet, eight-minute video was posted a few days ago, and 33-year-old Jamie later went on Instagram to further explain why they chose those names.

“I really like when names have significant meaning behind them – and to be honest – there isn’t any meaning per se behind Hayes. We just love it.”

However, she noted that his middle name did have some significance “His middle name Douglas is after his daddy and pop pop – the two greatest men I’ve ever met.”

By the way, although Hayes hasn’t even arrived yet, he already has his very own Instagram page @babyboyhehner with over 18,000 followers, ready to welcome him into the world.

The Married at First Sight alums are also excited to meet their son, after enduring some miscarriages over the past few years.

The couple has had a rough pregnancy journey

After suffering two miscarriages within an 18 month period, in 2019, the couple tearfully revealed that they were pregnant with their second child.

While remaining cautiously optimistic, Jamie shared the news on her IG page, saying, “We went to the fertility specialist and found out WE ARE PREGNANT!!!

She added, “I cannot even believe it! After 18 long, painful months, two losses and negative after negative on the pregnancy tests we are *finally* pregnant again!”

Since then, Jamie and her 36-year-old husband continued to chronicle their pregnancy journey, and now they are only days away from meeting their “rainbow baby.”

Jamie recently showed off her baby bump, adding a reflective note, “I promised God I wouldn’t complain about any pregnancy pains if he’d just let me keep this baby. Monday I am 39 weeks pregnant!!! I wont complain about the waddle, the Hemerrhroids, the fatigue, and back pains – God’s kept his promise and I’m keeping mine.”

The happy mama added, “I’m really hoping to deliver my own son. I want to pull him out and bring him up to my chest and just LOVE on him.🙏🏻 I can’t wait to smell his newborn scent & stare at the wonder of his tiny toes. I am so excited to have a home birth and have the opportunity to have the calmness of my own home so that I can bond and connect on a deeper level with our baby Hayes.”