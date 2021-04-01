Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Jade Roper says she felt ‘slut-shamed’ on The Bachelor, wishes she felt more ’empowered’


Jade Roper poses on the red carpet
Jade Roper discusses a moment when she felt judged on The Bachelor. Pic credit: ImageCollect/Admedia

Jade Roper from The Bachelor franchise discusses a moment on the show during which she was encouraged to discuss and made to feel shameful about something from her past.

Jade became relationship goals for The Bachelor couples when she linked up with Tanner Tolbert on night one of Bachelor in Paradise and ended the season as an engaged couple.

However, before appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, Jade was a contestant on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor.

Jade shares shameful moment on The Bachelor

During an episode of Us Weekly’s podcast, Here for the Right Reasons, she recalled one moment from filming The Bachelor during which she discussed a Playboy photoshoot she had done in the past.

Viewers will remember that tense moment that she revealed that she posed for Playboy to Chris.

She expressed that production encouraged her to bring the experience to Chris.

“I never felt pressure to do anything, but I did know [the Playboy photo shoot] was something they wanted me to bring up. I think I always kind of had that idea, like, that dread in the back of my mind of when that moment was going to happen. But if I would have told [producers] I’m not going to do it, they obviously would have just pivoted, and I never would have felt forced to [talk about it on the show].”

However, even though she didn’t feel pressured, she did feel judged by production.

“I just wish that I would have felt more empowered about it,” she continued. “And I think at the time, I just felt a little slut-shamed about it. I felt very shamed, which I don’t at all anymore.”

This moment also had a hand of Chris sending her home after their hometown date.

Chris ended up picking Whitney Bischoff, but they broke up shortly after Chris proposed to her during the The Bachelor finale.

Now, Chris is rumored to be with Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller.

Jade is now happily married

Even though her relationship with Chris didn’t work out, Jade is still with her Bachelor in Paradise love, Tanner.

The couple got married a year after they met on Bachelor in Paradise. Their wedding was filmed for TV and was featured on The Bachelor at 20: A Celebration of Love.

The two have had three kids together including Emerson, 3, Brooks, 19 months, and Reed, 4 months, and they haven’t counted out having a fourth yet.

Jade and Tanner have gone down in history as the most successful Bachelor in Paradise couple, and it doesn’t seem like that’s changing anytime soon.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus at ABC.

